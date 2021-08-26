Report: Biden administration stockpiled weapons in Afghanistan just months before collapse – for the Taliban?

WASHINGTON, DC- This Afghanistan fiasco keeps getting stranger and stranger.

Just a day or so after it was reported the US had abandoned huge stores of unmined lithium, vital in the production of rechargeable batteries which the administration has married the US to by 2030, Reuters is now reporting that despite the Biden administration’s planned withdrawal from the country, they continued sending significant amounts of military equipment to the country.

Just about one month ago, the Afghan Ministry of Defense posted pictures on social media of seven brand new military helicopters arriving in Kabul courtesy of the United States.

“They’ll continue to see a steady drumbeat of that kind of support going forward,” said feckless U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin a few days later in a news briefing.

About a month later, those helicopters…along with fighter jets, drones, Humvees, armored personnel carriers and a whole bunch of weapons are now in the hands of the Taliban. The equipment was abandoned as the former Afghan Army and Air Force fled after the Taliban began to run roughshod over the country.

Why would the administration ship firearms, drones, communication gear, etc., to a country they planned on abandoning within months?

The Liberty Loft reports that even as the Taliban advanced across Afghanistan, the shipments continued. This week, the Taliban bragged about the military equipment they had secured, posting pictures of it on social media.

Reuters said one administration official said, “the current intelligence assessment was that the Taliban are believed to control more than 2,000 armored vehicles, including U.S. Humvees, and up to 40 aircraft potentially including UH-60 Black Hawks, scout attack helicopters, and ScanEagle military drones.”

While it isn’t believed the Taliban has the capability to use the more hi-tech equipment such as the Black Hawks, they were apparently able to obtain biometric equipment that identifies the Afghani’s who can do so, with chances being they will use their families as ransom to gain their cooperation.

Reuters said that administration is “very concerned” about the equipment the Taliban has seized and has contemplated air strikes, however no such plan has yet been developed.

One might think that such a plan would have been carried out to scuttle the equipment prior to it being seized. Some reports indicate some aircraft have been relocated out of the country.

One other concern is that despite the administration downplaying the Taliban getting the technologically advanced equipment due to their inexperience in utilizing it, China and Russia, which DO have experience have both made friendly overtures to the terrorist regime.

Neither China nor Russia have closed their embassies in Afghanistan, an indication that they wish to engage with the Taliban. Both of those countries, which possess similar technology to the US could provide the training necessary to the terrorist group.

The whole process of continuing to supply military grade equipment to Afghanistan even as the Taliban was rapidly gaining a foothold is bizarre. It is almost as if it were purposefully done.

The US removed its military assets from the country before evacuating civilians and basically gave up two airfields which could have assisted in that evacuation. There was no plan put forth to evacuate anyone…so it was either deliberate or a screwup of epic proportions.

The Biden administration is in the process of trying to figure out how to evacuate the over 15,000 Americans who are either trapped or abandoned in the country. While they promise to extract all Americans from the country, just a few days ago, according to CNN, the administration curtailed the number of evacuation flights.

In addition, the Daily Wire reported this week that the State Department was charging citizens $2,000 to get out of the country. Law Enforcement Today reported on that Thursday. More on that below.

The administration has also been sending mixed messages on the ability of the US to evacuate Americans stranded in the country by Biden’s knee-jerk removal of remaining US troops prior to evacuation of all civilians.

On Wednesday, Biden said that US forces will remain in the country beyond the Aug. 31 deadline for a total withdrawal, the Washington Times reported.

That was in direct contradiction to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s comments that the US military “lacks the capacity on its own” to reach stranded US citizens who are unable to make it to the country’s only international airport.

Biden made his comments in an interview with administration bootlicker George Stephanopoulos of ABC News, where he told him that “if there’s American citizens left, we’re going to stay till we get them out.”

Besides Austin, the State Department also said the US had little practical hopes of ensuring safe passage for both Americans as well as some Afghan allies to flee Taliban oppression and retribution. Reports say the Taliban has the airport completely surrounded.

