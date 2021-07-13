Report: Biden Supporters, DNC Want SMS Carriers to Monitor Private Text Messages for Vaccine Lies

Legal Insurrection – by Mary Chastain

Politico reported that President Joe Biden and his allies at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) want Short Message Service (SMS) carriers to monitor private text messages for anyone spreading lies about the COVID vaccine:

Biden allied groups, including the Democratic National Committee, are also planning to engage fact-checkers more aggressively and work with SMS carriers to dispel misinformation about vaccines that is sent over social media and text messages. The goal is to ensure that people who may have difficulty getting a vaccination because of issues like transportation see those barriers lessened or removed entirely. “We are steadfastly committed to keeping politics out of the effort to get every American vaccinated so that we can save lives and help our economy further recover,” White House spokesperson Kevin Munoz said. “When we see deliberate efforts to spread misinformation, we view that as an impediment to the country’s public health and will not shy away from calling that out.”

Are you shocked?

Biden wants people to go door-to-door to check your vaccine status. They want to force people to get the vaccine.

The White House said local officials and figures will knock on doors and they will only provide information. That’s supposed to make it better? I don’t think so. If you’re vaccinated, you’re fine.

If you don’t want the vaccine you don’t have to get it. You know the risks.

Do any of you guys watch baseball games on SNY? Every single commercial break has at least one vaccine commercial.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said the government has every right to know if you got the COVID vaccine.

Biden COVID adviser Jeff Zients asserted the government will go “community to community, neighborhood by neighborhood, person by person” to get all Americans vaccinated.

Don’t forget FEMA mentioned the COVID vaccine first when talking about preparing for hurricanes. Honestly, you should have all your vaccines during storm seasons. Not just COVID.

I don’t deny that some people on the right have taken it to the extreme making people think the FBI will come to your door and stab you with the vaccine.

Just simply say, “My body, my choice!” But I guess that goes out the window when it’s not infanticide.

The government has absolutely no right to anything, especially when it comes to your medical records.

Sorry, just making sure I have this straight: The DNC now wants companies to police text messages for content? https://t.co/qo4KmKWhVc — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) July 12, 2021

