REPORT: Canadian Doctor Says College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario Suggests Unvaccinated Patients are Mentally Ill and Should be Put on Psychiatric Medication

Doctors in Ontario are reportedly being advised to consider using psychiatric medicines on patients who refuse the vaccine.

During an interview at ‘Let Freedom Reign Tour,’ Physician and Cancer Researcher Dr. William Makis claimed that the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario sent out a note to doctors implying that their unvaccinated patients may be suffering from a mental illness and should be prescribed psychiatric medicine.

“So this has come out recently out of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario. The college sent out a letter or a memo to all the doctors in Ontario suggesting to them now, so far, they’re not mandating it, they’re just suggesting it, that any of their unvaccinated patients, that they should consider that they have a mental problem and that they should be put on psychiatric medication. So far, it’s just a suggestion,” Dr. Makis told Lynn Tyler Thompson.

“But the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario should not be making these kinds of suggestions. This is extremely unethical and this is a very, very slippery slope. If they’re suggesting that people who wish to have bodily autonomy and don’t want an experimental vaccine, that there may be something mentally wrong with them, that is a very, very dangerous, slippery slope that we’re on,” he continued.

Watch the video:

The Gateway Pundit reached out to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario for comment.

You can watch the full interview here.

This explosive expose comes after Dr. Makis spoke about the death of 93 doctors after the vaccine rollout.

It can be recalled, Dr. William Makis MD wrote a letter to the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), requesting that they look into the sudden rise in mortality among Canadian medical professionals after the implementation of mandated vaccinations for medical personnel.

On his Gettr account, Makis claimed that fact-checkers were caught lying about a Canadian doctor’s sudden death.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that three physicians at Canada’s Trillium Health Partners-Mississauga Hospital died unexpectedly in the same week.

According to the nurse who shared the information, the three doctors died after the hospital started mandating the fourth Covid shot for their employees.

“Three physicians at the Mississauga hospitals have died this week,” the nurse told Monique. “1st memo Monday, 2nd Tuesday, 3rd Thursday. [The] cause of death wasn’t shared in the memo, but how many times have 3 doctors died in 1 week, days after the hospital started administering the 4th shot to staff.”

The three physicians who died the same week were Dr. Lorne Segall (July 17), Dr. Stephen McKenzie (July 18), and Dr. Jakub Sawicki (July 21).

The hospital claimed that the social media rumor that their deaths were related to the COVID-19 vaccination is “simply not true.”

The rumour circulating on social media is simply not true. Their passings were not related to the COVID-19 vaccine. We ask to please respect their families’ privacy during this difficult time. — Trillium Health Partners (@THP_hospital) July 27, 2022

Dr. Makis claimed Dr. Lorne Segall that he died suddenly of a pulmonary embolism, blood clots in the lungs, not cancer and that he was fully vaccinated when he died, according to his sources.

