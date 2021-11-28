Report: Gates Foundation Sent Over $54 Million to China Since COVID

Gateway Pundit – by Joe Hoft

The National Pulse reports that the Gates Foundation has sent over $54 million to China since COVID, including to Wuhan collaborators. What is going on?

National Pulse reports:

Since the onset of COVID-19, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has sent over $54 million to fund “global health” projects in China, including to institutions controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Wuhan Institute of Virology collaborators, The National Pulse can reveal.

Since December 2019, the Foundation has sent a total of 93 grants adding up to $54,573,428 to China-based projects.

Among the grant recipients are several CCP-run institutions including Beijing Normal University, Peking University, Tsinghua University, and official regime bodies including the Ministry of Agriculture, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

China’s CDC has played a key role spearheading the narrative that COVID-19 developed naturally as opposed to tracing its origins to the Wuhan Institute of Virology; the former being a now-debunked conspiracy theory spread by global health authorities, corporate media, and the political left across the world.

Wuhan University received a $127,650 grant from the Foundation in January 2021, despite the school routinely collaborating with the Wuhan Institute of Virology on research, including studies focusing on bat coronaviruses funded by Anthony Fauci.