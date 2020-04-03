REPORT: How Surveillance and 5G Are Being Fast-Tracked Under the Pretext of Fighting Coronavirus

Sarah Westhall – by Derrick Broze & Josh del Sol

While much of the world has been focused on surviving a “pandemic”, social distancing and quarantines, the proponents of mass surveillance and 5G have been scoring major gains.

During this chaotic time it’s extremely important to take note of the advancements of legislation and political maneuvers which threaten our liberty and privacy.

First, on March 23, the 5G rollout progressed even further in the USA with President Donald Trump signing a bill aimed at “securing America’s 5G infrastructure.”

The act, titled the Secure 5G and Beyond Act, calls for a comprehensive plan to securitize a nationalized 5G grid in “not later than 180 days.”

Combined with an additional bill, the Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability (DATA) Act, which passed the House on 16 December 2019, these bills seek to nationalize 5G network control. Read more about these two bills.

CONFIRMED: 5G and related tech is being deployed at or near many schools during the lockdown

Last week, after seeing video of some installations of 5G and apparent biometrics at schools during the lockdown, we asked readers to share any evidence they had regarding this apparently fast-tracked deployment in their neighborhoods.

After dozens of comments, emails, and videos, we can safely say there is indeed an effort to

install 5G related equipment at or near schools, and throughout cities in general.

For example, Twitter user “Just Michael” filmed an encounter with police parked at a local school, who were either performing or supporting the installation. When asked if what they’re doing is related to 5G installation, the apparent police officer acted odd and attempted to deflect the question.

Watch this rather shocking video:

https://twitter.com/MichaelTheJust/status/1242706794679603201

Another clear example of telecommunications activity at schools comes from a Facebook video posted by IJ Hribal. In this video she visits a school in Longview, Texas to ask a contractor if his work involves 5G. The man claimed there was an ongoing 5G installation which actually began in December 2019. (Note: This has been flagged by Facebook as “fake news.”)

In another video posted on her Facebook page, IJ Hribal writes,

“5G being installed at North Penn High School in Lansdale, PA. This was sent to me by a brave mother who would like to remain anonymous. It’s time to check your schools and start putting these people on notice. We do NOT consent.“

Finally, an email from the Mayor of Nevada City CA, Reinette Senum described an increase in activity at local high schools:

“AT&T is going off the hook these last couple weeks in our community. We have never seen anything like it…. We have also been overwhelmed by PG&E trucks including IES trucks installing ‘air conditioners’ on the top of our local high school roof tops. For air conditioner installations??”

Read the rest here: https://sarahwestall.com/report-how-surveillance-and-5g-are-being-fast-tracked-under-the-pretext-of-fighting-coronavirus/