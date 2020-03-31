REPORT: How Surveillance and 5G Are Being Fast-Tracked Under the Pretext of Fighting Coronavirus

Take Back Your Power – by Derrick Broze & Josh del Sol

During this chaotic time it’s extremely important to take note of the advancements of legislation and political maneuvers which threaten our liberty and privacy.

First, on March 23, the 5G rollout progressed even further in the USA with President Donald Trump signing a bill aimed at “securing America’s 5G infrastructure.”

The act, titled the Secure 5G and Beyond Act, calls for a comprehensive plan to securitize a nationalized 5G grid in “not later than 180 days.”

Combined with an additional bill, the Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability (DATA) Act, which passed the House on 16 December 2019, these bills seek to nationalize 5G network control. Read more about these two bills.

CONFIRMED: 5G and related tech is being deployed at or near many schools during the lockdown

Last week, after seeing video of some installations of 5G and apparent biometrics at schools during the lockdown, we asked readers to share any evidence they had regarding this apparently fast-tracked deployment in their neighborhoods.

After dozens of comments, emails, and videos, we can safely say there is indeed an effort to install 5G related equipment at or near schools, and throughout cities in general.

For example, Twitter user “Just Michael” filmed an encounter with police parked at a local school, who were either performing or supporting the installation. When asked if what they’re doing is related to 5G installation, the apparent police officer acted odd and attempted to deflect the question.

Another clear example of telecommunications activity at schools comes from a Facebook video posted by IJ Hribal. In this video she visits a school in Longview, Texas to ask a contractor if his work involves 5G. The man claimed there was an ongoing 5G installation which actually began in December 2019. (Note: This has been flagged by Facebook as “fake news.”)

In another video posted on her Facebook page, IJ Hribal writes,

“5G being installed at North Penn High School in Lansdale, PA. This was sent to me by a brave mother who would like to remain anonymous. It’s time to check your schools and start putting these people on notice. We do NOT consent.“

Finally, an email from the Mayor of Nevada City CA, Reinette Senum described an increase in activity at local high schools:

“AT&T is going off the hook these last couple weeks in our community. We have never seen anything like it…. We have also been overwhelmed by PG&E trucks including IES trucks installing ‘air conditioners’ on the top of our local high school roof tops. For air conditioner installations??”

Read Ms. Senum’s full letter on our Solutions For Humanity Telegram channel.

PASSED: $2 trillion stimulus package advances surveillance, “telemedicine”

The surveillance state is also being expanded in other ways within the 2200-page, $2 trillion stimulus package that was signed by Donald Trump on Friday, and supported by both parties. It includes billions of dollars to the criminal Federal Reserve for a new US digital dollar, allocates funding for telehealth and telemedicine services which will surely be powered by 5G ‘smart’ grid, and creates a fund for development of vaccines.

INTRODUCED: New bill to end encryption, tap private chats

Another new bill called the EARN IT Act of 2020 will attempt to force encrypted communication providers, like Telegram and Protonmail, to give American intelligence services the ability to wiretap private chats or face steep legal penalties.

The bill was heavily debated in early March but has since stalled, however, we should remain vigilant and not allow ourselves to be distracted by the constant focus on COVID-19. It should be noted that the bill was introduced with bipartisan support from Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and is also sponsored by Josh Hawley and Dianne Feinstein.

Like other bills being fast-tracked, this law’s supporters are using the cover of Coronavirus panic to quietly advance it without much of a debate.

REPORTS: Governments using ‘smart’ phones to track in-home quarantine compliance & social distancing

Will government agencies seek to actually track us in our homes, using our smart phones, to see if we are obeying their decrees?

It appears that’s where this could be headed, as the US government is reportedly already in talks with Google and Facebook about tracking the location of citizens using their smartphones to ensure they are practicing social distancing.

And around world, at least 11 nations are already using people’s smart phones to unlawfully track them during this COVID-19 event.

See the this regularly-updated COVID-19 Digital Rights Tracker.

The context: what this all means

As we have outlined here, there is clearly an effort to erect the final pieces of the global technocratic infrastructure while humanity is being pushed into a state of fear and panic over a virus with questionable fatality rates.

We are being lied to about the virulence of COVID-19. And the ramifications are unprecedented. For more perspective that intelligently challenges the official narrative, see these links:

• Ben Swann video – the breakdown of WHO’s disinformation

• Wall Street Journal article – fatality rate too high by orders of magnitude

• New England Journal of Medicine article – Dr. Fauci’s admission

• CNN article – “majority of people with Covid-19 only suffer mild symptoms, then recover”

It’s becoming increasingly clear that elitist criminals in government, media, and corporations are pushing forward a carefully-orchestrated agenda to establish a global society of technocracy. This agenda appears to include:

vaccines which may be mandatory (or coerced via digital certificates, wristbands, or social credit score); a rapid, covert expansion of 5G; global biometric systems (such as this) to track who has been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19; the continuing implosion of the economy to make the public dependent on the State; a digital currency linked to the biometrics and 5G; fear-based social control system to normalize “social distancing” and unjustified fear of other human beings.

The only way we will make it out of this precarious situation is to continue to educate our loved ones and community. We cannot simply stay in our “woke” bubbles and preach to the choir.

These are challenging developments to all of us who are paying attention to the facts about 5G, and waking up to see what appears to be an orchestrated technocratic false flag agenda, unprecedented in our nation’s history.

While many leaders in the battle to preserve humanity’s future are understandably in the mode of research, coping and regrouping at this time, going forward we will be in touch with more information about how we can effectively and powerfully respond.

There appears to be an increasingly limited window of time to reach the masses and we must take the opportunity or risk failing to achieve a truly awakened humanity. Please make an honest effort to communicate with your friends, family, and other people you may be interacting with online or in-person.

Together we can change the story that is unfolding in front of our eyes. We can make it through this dark night and create a better world which our hearts know is possible.

