Report: Joe Biden Supports Passing Amnesty Through Budget Reconciliation with Simple Majority

Breitbart – by Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden told Hispanic members of Congress on Tuesday he supported the idea of moving legislation on immigration reform using budget reconciliation and a simple Democrat majority.

“He said he was committed to making those statements publicly,” Rep. Darren Soto (D-FL) told Politico, detailing the meeting.

Biden met with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Tuesday at the White House.

Soto said Biden would include rhetoric supporting the idea in his address to Congress later this month.

Hispanic Caucus Chair Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-CA) also told Politico Biden would support “a pathway to citizenship through the budget reconciliation.”

The White House said in a readout of the meeting Biden discussed “immigration reform and a humanitarian response at the border.”

Any budget reconciliation bill would have to win approval from the Senate parliamentarian, which might be difficult.

The Senate parliamentarian ruled against the proposed $15 an hour minimum wage in the budget reconciliation process that helped Democrats pass the $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package without Republican support. That would likely narrow any amnesty options for any future budget reconciliation package.

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/04/21/report-joe-biden-supports-passing-amnesty-through-budget-reconciliation-with-simple-majority/