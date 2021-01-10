Report: Nancy Pelosi letter to Ted Wheeler – a leak from Pelosi’s laptop?

Headlines 360

It’s appeared on Twitter the Nancy Pelosi letter sending to Ted Wheeler, the Portland Mayor in August 2020. In the letter, House Speaker Pelosi urged Ted Wheeler “to stick to the proven Democratic Play book” to respond to the riots in Portland.

And the 4th point of Playbook is “to blame Trump” with the support from the Press.

The 5th point is to “Go on television and condemn Trump and refuse any assistance.” The letter noted: “We cannot give Trump any victory before the election!!!”

Here’s the letter:

https://twitter.com/maiameraime/status/1348067137244573699?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1348067137244573699%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fheadlines360.news%2F2021%2F01%2F09%2Fnancy-pelosi-letter-to-ted-wheeler%2F

“How did they get this Pelosi’s letter? Is this proof that Pelosi’s laptop got stolen? It certainly looks like a leak from Pelosi’s laptop,” Jay Han commented. He added: “Will a missing Pelosi’s laptop finally bring down entire Democrats with her?”

Nancy Pelosi’s laptop stolen during protests at US Capitol

Earlier, Reuters report: “Laptop stolen from Pelosi’s office during storming of U.S. Capitol, says aide”.

From Reuters A laptop was stolen from the office of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, one of her aides said on Friday. Drew Hammill, an aide to Democrat Pelosi, said on Twitter that the laptop belonged to a conference room and was used for presentations. He declined to offer further details. The theft of electronic devices from congressional offices has been a persistent worry following the invasion by pro-Trump followers. They were encouraged by Republican President Donald Trump at a rally beforehand to march to the Capitol while Congress was certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s Nov. 3 election win. Senator Jeff Merkley, a Democrat, said on Twitter on Thursday that a laptop was taken from his office. The demonstrators who broke into the Capitol posted several photographs of themselves using congressional phones and various other devices. One reporter with the right-wing outlet Blaze posted a photograph of what purported to be a computer from Pelosi’s office with emails “still on the screen.”

Headlines 360