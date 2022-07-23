REPORT: Nearly 30 Percent Of The Population In These Major U.S. Cities Are Immigrants

Gateway Pundit – by Alicia Powe

As unvetted illegal immigrants flood into the country at an unprecedented rate, the U.S. population is increasingly being replaced by migrants.

In large cities, immigrants comprise more nearly half of the population, according to a new report published by Background Checks, an online database for Public Records.

“With a foreign-born population of more than 44 million, the US has the largest number of migrants in the world,” the report states. “While U.S. immigrants come from almost every country in the world, Mexico is the most common country of origin for the foreign-born population.”

Researchers at the Background Checks analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey and the Pew Research Center to determine the U.S. metropolitan area with the largest population.

“Accounting for 24.8% of the foreign-born population, Mexico claims the largest number of U.S. immigrants. The Chinese and Indian immigrant populations are also large, making up a collective 12.2% of the foreign-born population,” the publication notes. “Pew Research Center analysis of Census Bureau data shows that about one million immigrants arrive in the U.S. each year, and the most common region for new immigrants is now Asia, which recently surpassed Hispanic countries.”

Immigrants currently comprise 13.7 percent of the population, but in large cities, nearly 50 percent of the population are migrants.

Over a quarter of California’s population is foreign-born, according to the analysis.

“While immigrants live in every U.S. state, some parts of the country have larger foreign-born populations than others. Over one-fourth of California’s population is foreign-born—mostly coming from Mexico—making California the top state for immigrants. New Jersey and New York also have large immigrant populations, with 22.7% and 22.4% of their populations being immigrants, respectively. Alternatively, Montana and West Virginia have very small immigrant populations, accounting for just 2.2% and 1.6% of their populations, respectively.”

Background Checks compiled a list of U.S. cities with the most migrants:

15. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

Foreign-born population share : 18.5%

: 18.5% Most common country of origin : Mexico

: Mexico Total foreign-born population : 432,837

: 432,837 Total population: 2,338,866

14. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Foreign-born population share : 18.5%

: 18.5% Most common country of origin : Mexico

: Mexico Total foreign-born population : 1,376,117

: 1,376,117 Total population: 7,451,858

13. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

Foreign-born population share : 18.8%

: 18.8% Most common country of origin : Colombia

: Colombia Total foreign-born population : 481,158

: 481,158 Total population: 2,560,260

12. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

Foreign-born population share : 18.9%

: 18.9% Most common country of origin : China

: China Total foreign-born population : 918,197

: 918,197 Total population: 4,854,808

11. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Foreign-born population share : 19.2%

: 19.2% Most common country of origin : Mexico

: Mexico Total foreign-born population : 754,455

: 754,455 Total population: 3,928,498

10. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

Foreign-born population share : 21.1%

: 21.1% Most common country of origin : Mexico

: Mexico Total foreign-born population : 970,476

: 970,476 Total population: 4,600,396

9. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

Foreign-born population share : 22.1%

: 22.1% Most common country of origin : Mexico

: Mexico Total foreign-born population : 492,617

: 492,617 Total population: 2,228,866

8. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

Foreign-born population share : 22.8%

: 22.8% Most common country of origin : El Salvador

: El Salvador Total foreign-born population : 1,425,904

: 1,425,904 Total population: 6,250,309

7. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

Foreign-born population share : 22.9%

: 22.9% Most common country of origin : Mexico

: Mexico Total foreign-born population : 762,260

: 762,260 Total population: 3,323,970

6. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Foreign-born population share : 23.3%

: 23.3% Most common country of origin : Mexico

: Mexico Total foreign-born population : 1,623,239

: 1,623,239 Total population: 6,979,613 5. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Foreign-born population share : 29.3%

: 29.3% Most common country of origin : Dominican Republic

: Dominican Republic Total foreign-born population : 5,652,129

: 5,652,129 Total population: 19,261,570 4. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Foreign-born population share : 30.7%

: 30.7% Most common country of origin : China

: China Total foreign-born population : 1,443,907

: 1,443,907 Total population: 4,709,220 2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Foreign-born population share : 39.1%

: 39.1% Most common country of origin : China

: China Total foreign-born population : 775,944

: 775,944 Total population : 1,985,926

: 1,985,926 Foreign-born population share : 40.9%

: 40.9% Most common country of origin : Cuba

: Cuba Total foreign-born population : 2,504,666

: 2,504,666 Total population: 6,129,858 Immigrants comprise less than a quarter of the population (13.7 percent), according to Background Check’s analysis, but it does not take into account the portion of undocumented immigrants residing in the U.S. According to a 2017 Pew Research Center survey, “unauthorized immigrants” comprise “almost a quarter of U.S. foreign-born population.” That total is precipitously spiking day by day under the Biden administration’s open border policies. U.S. Army National Guardsmen and Border Patrol agents are even assisting immigrants with illegally enter the country and marching them into cities for transport as seen in the video below documented in Roma, Texas. Ranchers in Texas have documented hundreds of migrant passing through their property daily. In June, nearly 192,000 migrants were apprehended while illegally entering the country, the Department of Homeland Security announced pm July 16. In fiscal year 2022, which began in October 2021, Border Patrol has apprehended more than 1.6 million illegal immigrants crossing the border to date. In addition, approximately 400,000 more migrants successfully sneaked into the U.S. interior without being apprehended. This brings the total known migrant crossings to more than 2 million with three months remaining in FY22. “With only three months to go in the current fiscal year, apprehensions are only about 25,000 shy of last year’s record-shattering 1,659,206 apprehensions,” Breitbart News reports. “In addition, approximately 400,000 more migrants successfully sneaked into the U.S. interior without being apprehended. This brings the total known migrant crossings to more than 2 million with three months remaining in FY22.” Approximately one in three Americans believe an effort is underway to replace-U.S. born Americans with immigrants for electoral gains, according to a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. About 30 percent of those surveyed also feared more immigration is causing U.S.-born Americans to lose their economic, political and cultural influence.