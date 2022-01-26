Report says feds have uncovered “credible, specific plans” to attack US power grid

The Office of Intelligence and Analysis at the Department of Homeland Security says extremist groups are plotting to target the country’s power grid.

According to a document obtained by the Associated Press, anti-Government extremists “have developed credible, specific plans to attack electricity infrastructure since at least 2020.”

The report was dated Monday.

“[Domestic extremists are] adhering to a range of ideologies will likely continue to plot and encourage physical attacks against electrical infrastructure,” the document says.

A federal official told the AP, “They feel that disrupting the electrical supply will disrupt the ability of government to operate. And, secondly, by conducting attacks against the communications and electrical infrastructure, it will actually accelerate the coming civil war that they anticipate because it will disrupt the lives of so many people that they will lose faith in government.”

