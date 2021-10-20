Report: Supply Chain Crisis Threatens Emergency Medical Services

Breitbart – by Wendell Husebo

The supply chain crisis is reportedly threatening emergency medical services in Washington, a St. Helens-based business owner revealed Monday.

Tricia Stockwell, owner of Columbia River Auto Glass, said President Joe Biden’s inability to fix the supply chains has impacted her business’ ability to remain open to serve local emergency medical service (EMS) organizations. EMS is a coordinated system of fast response and emergency medical care that encompasses multiple people and government agencies.

Stockwell told the Chronicle she is having difficulty repairing windshields on EMS vehicles due to the low supply of glass, threatening the ability of EMS ability to respond to medical emergencies. “We depleted the stock that was in all the warehouses and when the (glass) manufacturing plants reopened, most of them, reopen at 25 or 50% capacity. They’re having a hard time getting caught back up,” Stockwell said.

“We weren’t sure if we were open, and customers didn’t really know or call,” she added. “But I got calls that both the sheriff’s office and the fire department medic’s windshields got broken and at that point, we realized okay, I guess we’re essential.”