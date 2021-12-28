REPORT: U.S. Govt Chartered Christmas ‘Ghost Flights’ to Carry Illegal Migrants into Pennsylvania.

The National Pulse – by Raheem J. Kassam, Kay Smythe

Chartered jets carrying mostly minor-age, illegal immigrants into Scranton, Pennsylvania have attracted the attention of leading conservative lawmakers in the state, The National Pulse can reveal.

Congressman Dan Meuser as well as gubernatorial candidate Lou Barletta have urged immigration authorities as well as Governor Tom Wolf to explain what one source told The National Pulse were “ghost flights” into Scranton International Airport over the course of December.

The term “ghost flight” was used to describe the secretive nature of the flights, some of which arrived at night, without passenger manifests being made available.

Beginning on December 11th and set to conclude on December 30th, hundreds of what are believed to be underage, illegal immigrants have been flown into the Pennsylvania by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

