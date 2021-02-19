Reports: Biden Regime Setting Up New Military Base in Syria

The Biden regime is setting up a new Coalition military base in northeastern Syria at the Iraq-Syria-Turkey triangle, according to reports.

If true, this would explain why Biden sent a large military convoy to northeastern Syria just one day after taking office.

The Saudi-funded, London-based paper Asharq Al-Awsat broke the news on Monday:

From Asharq Al-Awsat, “US-led Int’l Coalition to Establish New Military Base at Iraq-Syria-Turkey Triangle”:

The US-led Coalition plans to establish a new military base at the Iraq-Syria-Turkey triangle in the Ain Dewar area in Hasakah countryside. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a military convoy of over 50 vehicles and trucks affiliated to the International Coalition were seen crossing into north-eastern Syria from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. “Trucks, carrying armored vehicles, weapons, military, and logistical equipment, entered via Al-Walid border crossing with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, heading towards Al-Qamishli area,” the Observatory reported. “This is the 11th Coalition convoy to enter Syria since the beginning of 2021,” it added. On February 8, SOHR activists reported seeing a new International Coalition convoy, consisting of 45 military vehicles and trucks, entering Syrian territory via Al-Walid border crossing with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. […] In the same context, SOHR activists reported seeing on February 6 another convoy entering Syrian territory via Al-Walid border crossing with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. It consisted of 50 military vehicles and trucks, including military and logistical equipment. The convoy headed to the bases of the International Coalition in the countryside of Hasakah.

Syrian state media outlet SANA reported similar on Wednesday.

From Middle East Monitor, “US army builds second base in Syria’s Hasakah”:

The US army began building a second base in the Al-Malikiyah region in the Syrian northeastern province of Hasakah, Syria’s SANA news agency reported. The agency quoted local sources as saying that over the past few days, US forces have deployed military reinforcements including 60 armoured vehicles and army engineering vehicles to carry out excavation, leveling, and construction of barricades in the area, southwest of Ain Dewar in the border triangle between Syria, Iraq, and Turkey. At the end of last month, American forces began establishing a base near Tal Alu in the Al-Yarubiya area in Hasakah eastern countryside. SANA news agency quoted the sources as saying that the military base aims to strengthen “the American occupation points and their sites in the vicinity of the oil fields” in order to “ensure the continuation of the robbery and looting of the Syrian wealth, and to secure the roads it uses for theft operations through the illegal crossings it had created for this purpose in Hasakah eastern countryside.” Last month, SANA reported that the American forces had established a military airport for its base in Al-Omar oil field in Deir Ezzor’s eastern countryside.

In related news, NATO announced on Thursday they’re increasing their troop numbers in Iraq from 500 to around 4,000 — a 700 percent increase.

Breaking: NATO chief @jensstoltenberg announces expansion of force in Iraq from 500 to around 4,000 — Joe (@joedyke) February 18, 2021

NATO said the training mission will expand "to support Iraqi forces as they fight terrorism and ensure that ISIS does not return" — Joe (@joedyke) February 18, 2021

From CNBC:

“The size of our mission will increase from 500 personnel to around 4,000 and training activities will now include more Iraqi security institutions and areas beyond Baghdad,” [NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg] told reporters at the conclusion of a two-day virtual NATO defense ministers meeting. “Our presence is conditions-based and increases in troop numbers will be incremental,” he said, adding that the request for an expanded mission was made by the Iraqi government. Earlier in the week, a senior Defense official told reporters ahead of the NATO meeting that the Pentagon was “enthusiastic about and welcomes NATO’s increased focus on Iraq.” The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, would not disclose whether the U.S. military was prepared to contribute more troops to the training mission in Iraq.

Meanwhile, Israel has been conducting regular airstrikes in Syria:

Normalcy has returned!

