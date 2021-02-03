Reports: Israel discussing possible attack on Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday met with senior security and army officials to discuss preparations for a possible attack on Iran, local media outlets reported.

Israeli Kan news channel reported that Netanyahu met with Defence Minister Benny Gantz, Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and officials in the ministries of defence and finance to discuss the possibility of transferring funds from emergency security bases to finance the expected operational plans against Iran.

The meeting comes ahead of the cabinet meeting today which will be convened at the invitation of Netanyahu to discuss “developments related to the Iranian issue”.

Local media outlets said the council will discuss “Iran’s raising of uranium enrichment levels, the American warning that Iran might be weeks away from acquiring materials for a nuclear weapon, the possibility of the US administration’s speedy return to the nuclear agreement and the bombing that took place in the vicinity of the Israeli embassy in India, and other Iranian retaliatory attempts.”

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that “Iran might be weeks away from possessing nuclear weapon materials” if it continued to violate the nuclear agreement.

Reuters reported Blinken as saying that the United States “is ready to rejoin the nuclear deal if Iran returns”.

Last week, the Israeli Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi announced that he had ordered the army to prepare operational plans for a possible attack on Iran this year.

