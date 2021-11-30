Republican Massachusetts Governor Considering Implementing Vaccine Passports

Newsmax – by Jeremy Frankel

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, a Republican, may implement vaccine passports for state residents.

Baker appeared on GBH News Boston Public Radio and said that he, along with officials from other states, has been working on creating a QR code that can be scanned to show vaccination status, saying that “it’s a universal standard and we’ve been working with a bunch of other states, there’s probably 15 or 20 of them, to try to create a single QR code that can be used for all sorts of things where people may choose to require a vaccine.”

After showing hosts Margery Eagan and Jim Braude his own QR code, Baker stated that booster shots will be available across Massachusetts, although it may take up to two weeks to schedule an appointment for one. He told the hosts that “given the fact that we have far more demand now that we had a couple of weeks ago, we’re going to see if we can increase our capacity to do more.”

GBH News reported that Massachusetts has dispensed approximately 55,000 vaccinations doses per day, including boosters.

