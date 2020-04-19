REQUEST FOR CRIMINAL & CIVIL COMPLAINTS AGAINST GOV. MURPHY (NJ)

My Fellow Trenchers, Patriots and Americans:

FACT: THERE IS NO EPIDEMIC!

FACT: This is only a cover story for a Coup D’etat that is now occurring.

Before anyone says anything or get up in arms about my tactic here, be sure you understand:

I understand I am asking a COMMIE organisation to take actions against a COMMIE Coup!!!

HENRY: Don’t get all bent out of shape about my use of “Constitution” and so forth!,… I am applying to commie organization that is treasonous by it’s very nature, but in this case, if it can help, I am willing to use them to this end,.. then hang everyone of these SOB’s for their treason!

FACT: The ACLU is one of those organizations that has been aiding and abetting the influx of foreign invaders and communism into this country since it’s inception,… in fact, that is why is was created.

HOWEVER,… you can sometimes use a commie organization to undermine communist actions, hence my request to the ACLU to file both criminal and civil complaints against the Gov. of NJ (Moe Tse Murphy) and to even seek the death penalty against him and fellow operatives for Treason and Sedition.

MY EXPECTATIONS: They will flat-out turn it down because commies typically will not undertake any legal actions that attack their subversion agenda.

WHY DO IT?: To give them EVERY opportunity to PROVE they are part of the communist (Globalist/Zionist) overthrow we are currently experiencing. Let their own actions and refusal of actions indict them of their treason and sedition because they too will be held accountable.

MONEY: Because their is a broad financial incentive here (a Class Action Lawsuit for economic and financial damages), there is the smallest possibility (0.001%??) that they may undertake part of this, which is fine, as I am willing to use ANY of these filthy communist organizations if it furthers our efforts to any degree.

DEVELOPMENTS: I will keep you posted of any responses they send to me as they occur, which again, I don’t expect to be much.

The following is a copy of the REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE I sent them.

—————-

REQUEST FOR LEGAL ACTIONS SENT TO THE ACLU ON 4/19/2020

COMPLAINT DETAILS

Brief Summary:

Dear Sir/Ma’am,

REASON FOR CONTACT: I am contacting the ACLU to file civil and criminal complaints against the Governor of NJ, and other entities that will be identified at a later date.

SPECIFICS: Criminal charges of Treason and Sedition need to be filed against Gov. Murphy and all agencies, organizations and police depts that are aiding and abetting his criminal conduct for support of Treason, as well as false imprisonment, seizure of our persons without Due Process, and litany of other High Crimes and Misdemeanors.

FACTS: There is NO EPIDEMIC! The countries of Germany, Netherlands and others have now come out with their official reports indicating that the actual mortality rate is no different than any other flu season rate. In addition, a tidal wave of doctors, nurses, virologists and epidemiologists here in the USA and abroad, have come out as whistle-blowers proving that not only is the CDC lying, fabricating and incentivizing false COV-19 numbers, but in fact they are being threatened if they do not falsify COVID-19 numbers and death certificates (See: Dr. Annie Bukacek, MD as just one example).

FACT: This is NOT a medical emergency, it is a Coup D’etat being committed RIGHT NOW, under the guise of medical necessity with lead elements of this Coup being lead by the likes of Bill Gates, George Soros, The WHO, CDC, The Rockefeller Foundation and others. (Proof is ABUNDANTLY available!)

CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT: In addition to filing Criminal Charges against Gov. Murphy and related departments, it is also imperative to file a Class Action Lawsuit (CAL) against him (and related agencies/departments) for the GROSS & CRIMINAL abuse of power, Horrific Economic Harm, as well as the destructive financial harm to virtually every individual in the state of NJ. When this Class Action Lawsuit is made public, there will TENS OF MILLIONS who will join in the complaint for financial redress as well as plaintiffs in the criminal actions brought against these want-to-be tyrants.

This CAL will seek at least a Billion Dollars in damages, and this figure will be upgraded to reflect a higher number once the basis for the claim is established.

ME: I am a cohost on a nation-wide radio show, as well as the former United States Marine that PROVED that what struck the Pentagon on 9/11 was in fact a US Air Force ALCM AGM86D Guided Missile with an AUP-EDE Penetrator Warhead. (The US Marines had spend nearly $5 Million Dollars on my training which was,… Aircraft & Missile Systems, which is EXACTLY what was used on 9/11). I am also the former Chief Forensics Engineer for AE911Truth, and organisation of well over two thousands engineers, scientists and explosive experts who have PROVEN that the Twin Towers and Bldg 7 (NOT hit by a plane) were brought down by CONTROLLED DEMOLITION. (The University Of Alaska’s Engineering Dep’t just completed a 4 year study and has proven that the Bldg 7, like WT 1 & 2) were in fact brought down by controlled demolition, and could have only been done by controlled demolition.)

Steps Taken:

– Analyze ALL relevant data concerning COVID-19.

– Rule-out the possibility of this being a real epidemic (There is no actual epidemic).

– Establish the motive and goals for current epidemic false reports and actions (A Coup being executed in this country and well as others simultaneously.

– Publish all facts and related stories. (Our Radio Show site)

– Discuss and analyze this data with listeners across this country to be 100% certain this is a Coup under false pretenses and nothing else.

Desired ACLU-NJ Action:

Desired ACLU Actions:

– File criminal complaints against Gov Murphy and supportive elements for Treason and Sedition for aiding and abetting this Coup against the United States of America, the State of New Jersey and in direct violation of the US Constitution and more importantly, in direct criminal violation of the Bill Of Rights.

– To initiate a Class Action Lawsuit for the broad economic damage inflicted on this state by Gov. Murphy’s illegal actions and treason.

– To initiate a Class Action Lawsuit against Gov. Murphy and other key players for the broad financial harm inflicted on virtually every individual in this state.

– To seek the Death Penalty against Gov. Murphy and other Key Players for open Treason and Sedition against the United States, the State of New Jersey, the people of New Jersey and the attempted usurpation of the Bill Of Rights and every violation of it committed to date.

– Other potential actions to be considered.

NOTE: There is no greater legal actions the ACLU could ever undertake, than to expose this fake epidemic is actually a Coup D’etat.

