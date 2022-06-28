Requirement for Women to Register for the Draft Back on the Table in Annual Defense Bill

Military.com – by Rebecca Kheel

A fight over whether women should be required to register for a potential draft has been revived in Congress.

Last year, Congress appeared on the precipice of making women register with what’s formally called the Selective Service System, but the idea was dropped from the defense policy bill signed into law after closed-door House-Senate negotiations despite having bipartisan support.

Now, the proposal is back in the version of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, making its way through the Senate, and conservatives are again vowing a fierce fight against what they refer to as “drafting our daughters.”

The U.S. military has not drafted anyone since the Vietnam War, and defense officials have repeatedly said they have no intention of moving away from the all-volunteer force.

