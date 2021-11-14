Researcher Admits — The Vaccinated are causing Covid surges across the country…

New Mexico reinstalled a mask mandate in August which has accomplished nothing.

SOURCE — AP

New Mexico is running out of intensive care beds despite the state’s above-average vaccination rate. Waning immunity may be playing a role. People who were vaccinated early and have not yet received booster shots may be driving up infection numbers.

“It’s hard to know what’s coming next with this virus,” researcher Linsey Marr said. “We thought we knew, but delta really surprised us. We thought the vaccine would help end this, but things are still dragging on. It’s hard to know what’s going to happen next.”

New Mexico ranks fifth in the country for new COVID-19 cases per capita, according to the CDC. https://t.co/0UD15hzPua — KOB 4 (@KOB4) November 10, 2021

Vermont is also spiking



ABC News blames it on the Unvaccinated

