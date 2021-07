Researchers shocked as chimps attack and kill gorillas. What’s it say about us?





Scientists in West Central Africa have–for the first time–observed a group of chimps raid a gorilla village, attack the inhabitants, and kill the young. Sound familiar? Did we evolve from monkeys or are monkeys evolving from us?

RT Correspondent Trinity Chavez brings us the story and Yale University Professor David Watts tells us why this happened, and what it means for us.