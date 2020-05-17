Reset 2021: Bioweapons, Money, Food Shortages And Nationalism

Bloomberg asked economists to guess what the world would look like after the Coronavirus and the Coming Depression have wreaked havoc upon us. The Powers That Be are determined to keep us in lockdown until the very last small business is closed and its workers discover that government can’t afford to give them more benefits because we hit the Hyperinflation Wall. That is when a 10% increase in spending leads to a 20% increase in prices. That is to say showering another trillion dollars on billionaires and illegal aliens will raise our prices or more importantly cut our purchasing power 20%.

So what will our world look like in 2021 or 2022?

A former advisor to the Chinese cabinet said we will head to a new Cold-War era between the US and China and that China will crawl back into its origins as a Chinese Communist state. Not sure I agree. Years ago I read in ZeroHedge that 21,000 Chinese people have $4 billion in British banks in the Caribbean. And Asia Times magazine said that the Big Banks launder $500 billion a year in political bribes. They estimated that 40% of that money came out of China. The wealthy Chinese know that governments are not permanent. When the people can’t feed their children, Chinese leaders know they will need an exit strategy and destination already in place.

The Chinese government has been working overtime with their friends like Bill Gates trying to tell the world they are doing a great job with that Wuhan virus thing. The Chinese people are not buying the lies that the US media is willing to tell.

We just entered a Grand Solar Minimum. Edward Maunder noted that the reduced number of sunspots correlated with cooler temperatures and higher food prices. The Maunder Minimum was named after him. Wheat prices rose 400% in some years in the Maunder Minimum (1645-1715). In the Great Freeze of 1709 the ground in France froze to a depth of one meter (nearly 40 inches.) Food prices rose 600%. The Big Freeze was caused by 3 volcanoes erupting in Europe and sending so much ash into the atmosphere that it blocked sufficient sunshine to cause a famine. Chinese famines in the past have caused rebellions and the end of dynasties. David Dubyne has documented the historical relationship between Grand Solar Minimums and the collapse of governments in China. They already have food shortages caused by the Army worm, swine flu and bird flu. And now the weather is going bad worldwide due to the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. And that plague of locusts from Africa are already in two Chinese provinces waiting for warmer weather and the appearance of vegetation to devour.

John Kenneth Galbraith did point out that the most significant economic fact is that we are accumulating unprecedented amounts of Unpayable Debts. As I said elsewhere, a Depression is a period in time when Unpayable Debts are cancelled en masse. When you cancel a debt in bankruptcy court or in foreclosure, you reduce checking account currency in circulation. In the Great Depression the US money supply contracted 31% and 3 million Americans starved to death. But this time around world Central Banks are emulating the German hyperinfaltion of 1923. They are buying $1.4 trillion a month is assets. This is a subsidy to billionaires as it covers their losses. The US Dollar has the most demand right now. This trend could last for another year or until that Super Duper Wuhan Virus Vaccine with the Digital Tracking Certificate is ready for injection into billions of pre-slave docile couch potatoes mesmerized by the fear porn on the Boob Tube.

So when the Dollar Dies, it could be the last currency to go. When, not if, debts are cancelled en masse, wages will collapse 50% or more worldwide. But over populated countries with pre-Bioweapon massive trade deficits like the US will have 60% paycuts.

Americans do have more than 350 million guns. No Swamp Creature in DC will get anyone to do anything outside of a few big cities filled with happy camper welfare recipients. The Lockdowns are designed to destroy the middle class. Only Masters and Slaves are allowed in the Brave New World envisaged by the Uber Rich who hope that a second Bioweapon and a Vaccine with Digital Certificates could allow them to preside over what they hope would be a more Genteel Genocide.

Never Going to Happen. People have already figured out that they are being lied to. I dare the Power Elite to release another Bioweapon and go door to door with vaccines, digital certificates and their army of contact tracers.

Other predictions were that poverty will force more women into the work force and might also give us stronger families. Maybe but not as these economists think. Women and men will need a spouse and a network of families and friends to arm themselves and to protect the group against marauding millions from Big Cities and thugs from Government Agencies. Both will be hungry for food. Best to keep a low profile. Best not to live alone or in a foreign country.

As I have said before, we are entering a Grand Solar Minimum. The Maunder Minimum (1645-1715) was named after Edward Maunder who noticed that fewer sunspots meant cooler weather and higher food prices. The sun is amongst other things, a Giant Magnet. It protects us from cosmic rays (nuclear particles from distant stars.) For the next few decades we will have more cosmic rays (nuclear particles) striking the earth and energizing volcanic magma chambers and earthquake fault zones. The New Madrid fault had an earthquake on Christmas Day in 1699 during the Maunder Minimum and 4 quakes in 1811-1812 during the Dalton Minimum. Living in California or the US west coast is not a good idea. Ditto the New Madrid fault zone or any major fault line that has not a had a massive major quake in recent years.

Japanese scientists have warned us that we need to understand that volcanoes do not make good neighbors in times like these. A sufficient number of volcanic eruptions could reduce sunshine dramatically and give us another Big Freeze of 1709 or a year without a summer like 1816.

Expect food shortages and sharply higher food prices to cause mass starvation, rebellion, random violence, civil wars and even international wars over the next several decades until the current Grand Solar Minimum ends and we have reduced global population by several billion people.

We have come to the End of this Age. But we have come to the End of Ages several times over the past 75,000 years. The Next Age will come soon enough though there might be fewer people around. Previous End of Age events have been recorded but they are always followed by a rebirth and a Golden Age though with a greatly reduced population.

Time to educate the public. Time to build a Network. Time to find a destination and a tribe. Time to grow food and to learn how to store it. But don’t count on things remaining in this protected Bubble past 2021. This essay in no way guarantees that the Bubble is not popped before the November elections. And we might continue in the Bubble until 2022 with multi-trillion dollar deficits. Anything is possible. But we will Hit the Wall some day soon.

