Reset?

“The reform in question is meant to disrupt all areas of life, on a planetary scale: government, international relations, finance, energy, food, medicine, jobs, urban planning, real estate, law enforcement, and human interactions–and it starts with changing the way we think of ourselves and our relationship with the world. Notably, privacy is a huge thorn in the collective eye of our ‘great resetters’–and–as I am typing this, they are pushing their sweet-talking points about how privacy is really an outdated concept–especially when it comes to people’s medical data, sheesh–and that we simply cannot move forward with the bright future if silly people keep clinging to their privacy. … The desired end result is a giant, joyless, highly controlled global conveyor of everything and everybody where privacy is tremendously expensive, dissent is unthinkable, and spiritual submission is mandatory. It’s like a 24/7 medicated reality, except the medications are both chemical and digital, and they are reporting you back to the mothership, which can then punish you for bad behavior by, say, blocking your access to certain places or by putting a hold on your digital bank account–perhaps without any human intervention at all.”

— Tessa Lena, ‘The Great Reset for Dummies’