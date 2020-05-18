This restaurant in Maryland intends to use bumper tables to keep customers six feet apart once it begins to take seated diners. pic.twitter.com/ReCLbzcowF
— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2020
Posted: May 18, 2020
Categories: Videos
One thought on “Restaurant Madness!!”
LMFAO
I won’t be here
No matter how good the drink prices are
Seriously people , can’t you see how much of a joke they are making you out to look like ?
I’m so tired of being surrounded by sheeple