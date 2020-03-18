Retailers close stores around globe to curb coronavirus spread

Reuters

Retailers have been closing stores around the globe to reduce the risk of transmission of the coronavirus, which has killed over 6,500 people and infected more than 174,000 while disrupting supply and production chains.

ABERCROMBIE (ANF.N)

The U.S. casual wear retailer, which draws 70% of revenue from its stores, said on Monday all of its brands’ outlets outside Asia-Pacific will be temporarily closed, although it will continue to sell its products online in all regions.

AB FOODS (ABF.L)

The British diversified food processing and retailing company shut 74 of its Primark fashion stores across Italy, France, Spain and Austria in mid-March.

APPLE (AAPL.O)

Apple said on March 14 it was closing all its retail stores, except those in Greater China, for two weeks.

CANADA GOOSE (GOOS.TO)

The luxury apparel maker said it would close all retail stores in North America and Europe from March 17 until at least March 31, but keep stores open in Greater China.

CROCS INC (CROX.O)

The casual footwear maker said it would close its North American retail stores from March 17 through March 27.

FAST RETAILING (9983.T)

Japan’s Fast Retailing said on Tuesday it would temporarily close all Uniqlo clothing stores in the United States. On Monday, the company said only 30 of its 750 Uniqlo stores in China were still closed.

FNAC DARTY SA (FNAC.PA)

The France-based retailer of cultural, leisure and technological products closed all its stores in Spain starting from March 14.

GAP INC (GPS.N)

Clothes retailer said on March 16 it was temporarily reducing store hours for all U.S. and Canadian locations, and closing over 100 stores.

GUESS? INC (GES.N)

The company said it will close all its retail stores in the United States and Canada from March 17 to March 27. In Asia, where store closures related to COVID-19 began, most Guess-operated stores have already reopened.

H&M (HMb.ST)

The world’s second-biggest fashion retailer said in mid-March it was temporarily closing stores in 12 more markets, as it reported a 24% quarterly sales slump in China.

INDITEX (ITX.MC)

Zara owner Inditex has temporarily closed its stores in Spain from March 14, Europa Press said, citing company sources.

IKEA

The Swedish home furnishings retailer closed 98 stores and five shopping centers in mid-March in countries such as Spain, Austria and Italy. In China, it has reopened all but two stores.

KINGFISHER (KGF.L)

The home improvement group has closed its 221 Castorama and Brico Depot stores in France until April 14, while its 28 stores in Spain have also shut until March 29.

LEVI STRAUSS & CO (LEVI.N) The U.S. apparel company closed all stores in the United States and Canada on March 16 and expects them to remain closed until March 27.

LULULEMON (LULU.O)

The sportswear company has closed its stores in North America and Europe from March 16 until March 27.

NIKE INC (NKE.N)

The U.S. maker of athletic footwear and accessories will close all of its stores across the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand by March 27, it said on March 15.

NORDSTROM INC (JWN.N)

The U.S. fashion specialty retailer said on Monday it would shut stores in the United States and Canada for two weeks starting March 17 while keeping its apps and websites open.

PANDORA (PNDORA.CO)

The Danish jeweler said in early March it had shut 30 of its 148 shops in Italy, its third largest single market.

SEPHORA

The French perfume and cosmetics retailer will close all its retail stores in the United States and Canada from March 17 until April 3.

T-MOBILE US INC (TMUS.O)

The U.S. wireless carrier said it would close about 80% of its stores while the remaining 20% would operate on reduced schedules.

UNDER ARMOUR (UAA.N)

Under Armour has shuttered all North America stores from March 16 for about two weeks.

URBAN OUTFITTERS (URBN.O)

The apparel retailer, which owns brands including Anthropologie and Free People, has closed all its stores worldwide until at least March 28.

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC (VZ.N)

The company has temporarily closed a number of its U.S. stores to expand its work-from-home policy to some of its retail employees.

VF CORP (VFC.N)

The North Face owner closed all owned retail stores across North America from March 16 to April 5.