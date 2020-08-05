Reversing Arthritis in a Time of Crisis

Video Rebel’s Blog

It is called the Bill of Rights not of privileges. We now have restrictions on breathing. If we subtract out New York and New Jersey covid deaths, we have a low rate of death. Most are dying from other diseases and are dying with the disease and not from the disease.

Arthritis is joint inflammation. Osteoarthritis is not inflammation.

You need to look at the whole body. The most common chronic disease in the world is Rheumatoid Arthritis. 1.3 million in the US. CDC says this happens when your immune system attacks your synovium. The synovium, also called the synovial membrane, is the soft tissue that lines the spaces of diarthrodial joints, tendon sheaths, and bursae. The synovium lines the entire inner surface of the joint, except where the joint is lined with cartilage.

The resulting inflammation thickens the synovium which can eventually destroy the cartilage and the bone.

But is this cause of RA or is it the result?

Your immune system can create antibodies to foreign proteins.

Vaccinations have foreign proteins and adjuvants to stimulate the immune system. Children in America get 72 doses of 17 different vaccines by their 18th birthday. 54% of our children have a chronic illness from which there is no recovery. Ditto for 60% of adults.

Glyphosate is a mineral chelator and an antibiotic

Glyphosate chelates and blocks Calcium, Iron, Zinc and Manganese in plants. Manganese is used by your plants for hydrolysis. It splits H20 into H and OH and is the first step in photosynthesis. Antibiotics are in everything. They damage the immune system. They attack the gut barrier. Your gut barrier lines your intestines and colon protecting you from pathogens. You can build a healthy gut barrier and eliminate 80% of all cytokine responses by having good levels of probiotics, fiber and B Complex to your diet.

Glyphosate causes cancer in humans.

Multiple medications damage your gut flora and damage the immune system.

Also bad are environmental toxins and both physical and emotional stress.

There is a 2% increase in Guillain-Barre syndrome for every million influenza shots.

There is a twofold risk increase for Multiple Sclerosis for people who have had the Hepatitis B vaccine.

Medications used to treat Rheumatoid Arthritis.

NSAIDs Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. (Most commonly prescribed drugs for RA. NSAIDs destroys the building blocks of cartilage. Not Good. Causes kidney damage. Also Not Good.

Corticosteroid medications, such as prednisone. Steroid drugs, such as prednisone, work by lowering the activity of the immune system. The immune system is your body’s defense system. Steroids work by slowing your body’s response to disease or injury. Prednisone can help lower certain immune-related symptoms, including inflammation and swelling. Steroids and Prednisone can cause cancer.

DMARDs. Disease Modifying anti-rheumatoid drugs.

Biologic Agents: Orencia, Humira. Side effects: Blood problems (decreased blood cells that help fight infections or stop bleeding). Heart failure (new or worsening).

Tylenol decreases cartilage production. It depletes Glutathione, the master anti-oxidant for healthy people, and damages the brain. 20 billion doses of Tylenol sold every year. It causes 56,000 Emergency Room visits every year. Leading cause of acute liver failure.

Tylenol once a month increases a child’s risk of asthma 540%.

Associated with a twofold increase in blood cancer.

Aspirin was used in canning in the 1930s because it stopped enzyme activity. Your body has 75,000 enzymes. 2,000 enzymes are dedicated to making your heart beat repeatedly. Aspirin and other NSAIDs are deadly to humans.

Other NSAIDs effects:

40 to 60 % increased risk for cardiovascular disease.

25% increased risk in hearing loss.

80% increased risk for miscarriage.

60% increased risk for congenital heart failure.

Osteoarthritis is the most common arthritis. It is caused by a trauma. Why drug a physical trauma?

Spinal disks have a horrible blood supply. They need motion to get blood. 70% of your disk is water. Bone spurs are a defense mechanism to increase the disk size.

Torsion studies of young, middle aged and elderly people as cadavers found elderly cadavers were as good as younger ones at passing torsion and compression spinal tests.

Stenosis (a narrowing around the spinal cord or nerve roots) can be caused by many things.

Damaged tendon? Put heat not ice on a tendon. That will increase blood flow and sinovial fluid production. Need healthy blood.

Turmeric helps reverse RA.

We need to stop symptom drug healthcare. Most of those drugs listed above will damage your body. Avoid them.

You have sovereign control of your body. The state cannot dictate medical procedures to you.

Peanut oil in vaccines started in 1998. How many people over 40 ever heard of peanut allergies killing people before 1998? MRC-5 is added to many vaccines today. MRC-5 is cultured from an aborted fetus that had 500 genetic predispositions to cancer. The immune system develops antibodies because those fetal cells are invading foreign DNA. It seems to me that Big Pharma wants you to develop an autoimmune disease which requires patients to see the doctor a dozen or more times a year and to buy multiple drugs for the next 30 years of a miserable life.

Rethinking Health With Dr Tom Cowan

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2019/11/20/rethinking-health-with-dr-tom-cowan/

Deepak Chopra: More people live off cancer than die from it.

Video: Enzymes, Cancer And Healthy Blood Pressure

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2013/08/28/video-enzymes-cancer-and-healthy-blood-pressure/

Your body has to build a billion cells a day. Does your doctor talk to you about a plan to help your body build a billion cells a day to maintain good health?

You Do Not Have Healthcare. You Suffer Under Disease Management Control.

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2018/07/25/you-do-not-have-healthcare-you-suffer-under-disease-management-control/

The above article and more came from the video below:

Video Rebel’s Blog