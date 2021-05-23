REVOLVER

Yeah, we all know the scoop about The Beatles being a psy-op, set up to steer the youth away from their own empowerment. Could be. Likely is. So now, I come across this creepy quote by John Lennon which seems to validate that scoop:

“When it gets down to having to use violence, then you are playing the system’s game. The establishment will irritate you – pull your beard, flick your face – to make you fight. Because once they’ve got you violent, then they know how to handle you. The only thing they don’t know how to handle is non-violence and humor.”

John, John, John!! How I loved you. Trusted you. But alas, you did not/do not understand what it takes to fight evil, and not just any evil, but one hell-bent on enslaving and/or killing much of the world. Or maybe, John, John, JOHN, maybe you DO understand. Maybe you just didn’t want us to fight back. Maybe all the multiple millions you accrued kept you removed from the peoples’ desperation for freedom.

To not violently respond to violent evil is to lay down and take it. To surrender. To take an unending snooze in that big YELLOW SUBMARINE (which is now) in the sky. Well, American Nationals ain’t havin’ it, dear John. You can hang out with LUCY IN THE SKY, but we who treasure freedom are walking THE LONG AND WINDING ROAD to Liberty, and we’re walkin’ it fully armed. Have fun as you IMAGINE your utopia of STRAWBERRY FIELDS, but just know that one day, THE FOOL ON THE HILL will have to come down and fight, unless, that is, he still wants to LET IT BE, rather than HELP.

Now what was the name of that album that you and your partners put out in 1966? Let’s see… It was just one word and it began with an R and ended with an r. Remember? You’ll need to, if, whether dead or alive, you really cherish freedom.