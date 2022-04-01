Posted: April 1, 2022 Categories: Videos Richard Dreyfuss: No one is teaching The Bill of Rights Share this:PrintGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “Richard Dreyfuss: No one is teaching The Bill of Rights”
No one is teaching The Bill of Rights?
Well Mr. Rich Man, let me introduce you to the no ones, better known as Trenchers.
You would not have heard of us or say so if you did, because people like you won’t come within a hundred miles of the jungle.
And by the way, The Bill of Rights is not a moral compass, it is written ratified unalienable unchangeable law that will be used by the multitudes who have learned it and are learning it to hang the elite who would try to get us to believe we’ve had no effect when the effect is five hundred muddy elephants sitting on your lap.
This is a way to ease into the subject that cannot be ignored and attempt to distort its meaning.
It is absolute law, it belongs to we the people, and by God we’re going to enforce it. If you don’t believe it Mr. Rich Man, take a stroll over into the jungle where the majority of the people in this country live.