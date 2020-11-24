Ricky Schroder shares photo of himself holding a rifle next to a death threat he received after helping to pay Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse’s $2M bond

The news site reported that none of the comments that were left for Schroder rose to the level of a criminal threat of violence.

So police officers in Malibu instead wrote up a suspicious circumstances report and asked Schroder to contact them again if the threats escalate. Authorities, meanwhile, will continue to monitor the situation.

Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Ill., is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz during an August 25 protest in Kenosha, Wis. that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse told police he was attacked while he was guarding a business and that he fired in self-defense.

He was freed Friday after being held in jail on $2 million bail.

Rittenhouse’s family left its home in Antioch for an undisclosed location, because of death threats and harassment, another of the boy’s attorneys, John Pierce, told The Washington Post.

Rittenhouse left jail in Wisconsin on Friday with a private security detail.

L. Lin Wood, a lawyer who represents Rittenhouse, started a bail fund for the boy and said on Steve Bannon’s YouTube show Saturday that it had attracted thousands of contributions.

Wood said contributions from Schroder and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell put the fund ‘over the top.’

Lindell had not publicly reported any threats as of Monday.

The threats against Schroder, 50, apparently from a single Instagram account, came the same day he posted a picture of himself posing with Rittenhouse, 17, and his mother.

‘Morning from Kyle & his Mom Wendy,’ Schroder wrote in the tweet.

‘In America we are ALL innocent until a jury of peers decides guilt or innocence, not the Mob or Press. When the facts are known, many of you will owe this young man an Apology.’

