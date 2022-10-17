Rightly, it’s suddenly going wrong for the trans zealots

AFTER exploding into the political and social mainstream, transgender ideology has taken a long overdue thumping both in the UK and in the US in the last few weeks.

In the UK, the transgender promoting group Mermaids, who were to receive £500,000 in tax payers’ money to tell children they can change their gender, is under investigation by the Charity Commission and has had its funding suspended. Mermaids had been revealed to have been promoting body-harming chest binders to young girls confused about their development.

Last week a Mermaids trustee, who has written extensively about the ‘queer life of children’s desires’, resigned after reports that he had spoken at a conference organised by a paedophile support group. The Times said: ‘Dr Jacob Breslow was a graduate student in gender research at the London School of Economics when he gave a presentation at an event for the US-based B4U-ACT in 2011. According to its website, B4U-ACT promotes services and resources “for self-identified individuals . . . who are sexually attracted to children and desire such assistance”. Breslow’s presentation appeared to be a critique of how paedophiles were understood.’

In the US, Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced that they are ‘pausing gender-affirming surgeries’ for minors in order to review their practices. This refers to operations that mutilated the bodies of young people suffering from gender dysphoria and its child-chemical castration services. In a 2018 video one VUMC doctor said that these ‘types of surgeries bring in a lot of money’ and later said that female-to-male bottom surgeries are ‘huge money-makers’.

These are all welcome developments.

Much of the pushback against the transgender agenda in the UK has come from feminists and lesbians. Transgender activists tell lesbians that if they are not willing to have sexual intercourse with fully intact men who identified as women then they are ‘transphobic’.

In the US the pushback is from conservatives who are not willing to get on board with the trade in mutilating children’s bodies. The US is a medical Wild West, where operations removing the breasts and wombs of young girls can be performed on under-18s. In the UK you at least have to wait until an adult can ‘consent’ to that sort of thing – although any doctor carrying out such an operation on even a so-called consenting adult is clearly in breach of his Hippocratic oath to ‘do no harm’. You can dress it up in a white coat if you like, but it’s still an attack on a healthy body.

The transgender agenda has already gained far too much ground. As usual the battle starts with the language. The left like to manipulate and bamboozle the rest of us with newfangled expressions such as ‘trans-affirming care’, ‘transgender youth’, ‘the trans child’ and so on to push for radical change. It is very important that conservatives see this for what it is – an attack on language that lays the groundwork to attack the bodies and minds of children.

There is male and female, girls and boys, women and men. There are a tiny number of ‘intersex’ people born with ambiguous sexual characteristics who are sometimes used by activists to cause confusion. Then there are the tiny percentage of people who suffer from the mental condition gender dysphoria, who are confused and sometimes repulsed by their bodies. Because of social contagion this number has grown enormously.

Into this sphere have swooped the activists who say children need puberty blockers or worse, ‘gender-affirming care’. The transgender ‘care’ offered to boys who experience body confusion can involve chemical castration in the form of puberty blockers and sometimes followed by actual castration, with penis and testicles removed. For girls, the process can be the removal of the womb and/or breasts. This is evil. Be in no doubt about that – this is an evil, satanic attack on the most vulnerable of the vulnerable – young people troubled by their developing bodies.

The surgeons making money out of these barbaric procedures and activists wanting to make a name for themselves should be opposed every single step of the way.

For too long too much respect has been given to the concept of gender. There is biological sex – the male and female, there are social norms, some of which are useless, many unhelpful. If a girl gravitates to a social norm that has traditionally been seen as more masculine, that is fine. It certainly is not an excuse to attack her body, mind and soul and have her believe the utter impossibility that she can change her sex – she cannot. The same goes for the boy who is more feminine.

Transgenderism is a subset of queer theory. Queer theory seeks to push boundaries. It rejects completely the ‘gender binary’ as an oppressive structure built by racist western civilisation. Science and traditional norms say the exact opposite of queer theory: there is male and female. The male and female are different and complementary and one cannot live without the other. In fact, the male is made for the female and vice versa. Without the joining together of the male and female there can be no children and no future. Without the sex binary, there is no tomorrow.

Queer theory is now edging closer to saying children are fair game for sexual relations with adults. Soon they will be telling you that if you are not on board with ‘minor-attracted persons’ (the PC talk for paedophiles), you are phobic something or other. However, if you have a fear of people who want to have sex with children that is a good thing, that makes you sane and moral. Such a fear is very well-founded.

People are entitled to oppose queer theory and transgender or gender ideology in the same way we are entitled, indeed obliged, to oppose society-destroying ideas such as communism. For too long the debate has been policed by people who are invested in a set outcome. No longer.

