Riot declared in downtown Portland; Oregon National Guard activated

Nov 4, 2020
A riot was declared and the Oregon National Guard was activated in response to demonstrators smashing windows in downtown Portland.
The declaration was made by “unified command,” a law enforcement partnership made up of Oregon State Police (OSP), the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). Oregon Gov. Kate Brown organized the command group to address potential violence in Portland this week, with tensions heightened from the election.