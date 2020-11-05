Riot declared, National Guard activated in downtown Portland; Denver police clash with protesters

At least 11 arrests have been made Wednesday evening after authorities declared that a protest in downtown Portland had turned into a riot.

The riot was declared amid a wave of destruction in the city, which saw people smash windows of local businesses in the downtown area.

Two different groups rallied in separate locations Wednesday, before marching into downtown Portland. One group blocked traffic as protesters crossed the Morrison Bridge.

According to Fox 12 Oregon’s Brenna Kelly, protesters threw a molotov cocktail and glass bottles. One person arrested was found to be in possession of a rifle.

BREAKING: Unified Command says at least 9 arrests have been made. A Molotov cocktail has been thrown, & glass bottles. Incendiary devices, inc what appears to be fireworks, seized. One person arrested in possession of rifle. @fox12oregon — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) November 5, 2020

Police also shared photos of items that had been allegedly seized from protesters, which include commercial-grade fireworks, hammers, and spray paint.

These are some of the items law enforcement has seized tonight from custodies. Commercial grade fireworks, hammers, spray paint. pic.twitter.com/L4paG54Tqo — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) November 5, 2020

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s office announced that the National Guard has been deployed by Gov. Kate Brown to respond to acts of violence as well as “maintain public order and ensure community safety.”

“Guard members are trained in crowd control and will be riding with local response teams. They are dressed in military style garb, which is their uniform,” the Sheriff’s office said. “Oregon National Guard members are civilian community members helping to protect us. We don’t take this decision lightly.”

“Our goal is to keep our community safe,” police added. “We encourage demonstrators to gather peacefully.

The mass gathering in downtown Portland is still declared a riot. Leave the area now. Failure to adhere to this direction may subject you to arrest, citation and or/use of force including, but not limited to, impact munitions and/or tear gas. — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) November 5, 2020

Those who fail to leave the area are subject to arrest, citation, and or use of force including, but not limited to impact munitions and/or tear gas, according to police.

Protesters were captured on video smashing windows and vandalizing property. An American flag was also set on fire.

Protesters just tried to break windows of Starbucks then began vandalizing ATM. We’re here to document this event but it’s clear they don’t want to be filmed. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/IuxaaRsimB — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) November 5, 2020

