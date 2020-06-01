Rioters Burn Historic St. John’s Church in D.C., Deface Monuments Across the City

PJ Media – by Paula Bolyard

St. John’s Episcopal Church at Lafayette Square in the District of Columbia burned Sunday night, having been set ablaze by rioters in another long night of nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer dug his knee into the handcuffed man’s neck until he stopped breathing.

St. John’s, built in 1816, has been called the church of presidents—every president, beginning with James Madison, has attended a service there. It’s located a stone’s throw from the White House.

Benny Johnson notes that President Lincoln prayed in St. John’s. That didn’t stop the violent mob from torching it.

Footage from the scene is devastating:

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the blaze:

Fox News is reporting at this hour that the fire, which began in the parish office of the church, has been extinguished by D.C. firefighters.

Rioters also defaced many of D.C.’s beloved monuments. The Lincoln Memorial:

See the rest here: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/paula-bolyard/2020/06/01/breaking-rioters-burn-historic-st-johns-church-in-d-c-deface-monuments-across-the-city-n474820

