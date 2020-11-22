Rioters in Guatemala City, Guatemala set the Congress building on fire in an anti-government protest against a new budget yesterday. pic.twitter.com/iq2ubFzPt8
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 22, 2020
Posted: November 22, 2020
Categories: Videos
