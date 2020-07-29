Road Pirates follow-up.

If anyone remembers my original article “Road Pirates” this is a follow-up on where things stand. I saw that NJ E-ZPass (more like Sleazy-Pass) finally cashed my two two-dollar checks, so I went to their website to see if the cases were closed.

I was beyond furious when I saw that the case is still listed as open and that the site says I still owe $90.00 (three of the four $30.00 “administrative fees”, I guess one was waived).

I sent them a message through their online dispute form on their website. I told them that I will be taking them to court if these illegal fees are not waived immediately.

I will keep everyone posted on how things progress.

Interestingly enough, I found this article tonight while doing further research. What happened to these 79,000 people is EXACTLY what happened to me, so if I do have to go to court, this will be some pretty strong evidence: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/new-jersey-e-zpass-to-refund-79-000-motorists-who-received-administrative-fee-bills-during-shutdown-due-to-contractor-error/ar-BB16LVlb