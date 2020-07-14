Road Pirates

During the Covid19 plandemic/scamdemic, there were no cash lanes available at the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge (the bridge on Interstate Route 80) during the month of April. I had made four trips to my house in New Jersey to do renovation work and to also pick up prescriptions from the pharmacy. Since there were no toll takers on duty, most of the lanes were E-Zpass only. Anyone without an E-Pass account and tag were instructed by signs to drive through the toll booth on the far right of the plaza and await a bill in the mail.

I didn’t receive a bill until Thursday, July 9th for the first two tolls. Instead of the expected bill of $2.00, the invoice said I owed $62.00 ($2.00 toll and $30.00 administration fee for each toll). Needless to say, I wrote out a check for $2.00 and checked the dispute box (section B) on the back of the invoice stating there was no toll taker available and that this was the first bill I had received.

I received the second bill today, Monday, July 13th for the other two tolls requesting the same ludicrous amount of $62.00. I wrote out another check for $2.00 and will mail that out tomorrow morning.

There was one thing I noticed on this invoice that I missed on the other. On the top of the invoice, it stated that any tolls and fees not paid by July 3rd would result in the account being turned over to a private collection agency and suspension of registration.

I don’t exactly know how invoices received on July 9th and 13th could be paid by July 3rd, but if I get pulled over and told that my registration is suspended, or if I receive anything from any collection agency, I am going to file a lawsuit against these road pirates.

They want $124 dollars for four $1.00 tolls?!? They can go straight to hell, they will never get such mammon from me.