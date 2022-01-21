ROCK STAR DEATH Was Meat Loaf vaccinated?

MEAT LOAF fans around the world are mourning the death of the beloved singer.
The rock legend has sadly passed away aged 74 leaving his family devastated.
Was Meat Loaf vaccinated?
Born Marvin Lee Aday on September 27, 1947, the singer sadly passed away on January 20, 2021.
It is unknown if Meat Loaf was vaccinated against Covid.
According to sources at TMZ, Meat Loaf was “outspoken about Covid”.
The outlet added their sources said he had been “railing with people in Australia recently about vaccine mandates”.
What was Meat Loaf’s cause of death?
TMZ reported Meat Loaf died from Covid – although these claims are yet to be confirmed.
They claim he was due to attend a business dinner a few days before his death, but the meeting was cancelled because he became seriously ill with Covid.
TMZ say their sources claim his condition “quickly became critical”.
In a heartbreaking tribute posted on the star’s official Facebook page, it was revealed the star passed away with wife Deborah by his side.
The statement read: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side.
“Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.”
They added: “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.
“We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”
Did Meat Loaf have any underlying health issues?
Meat Loaf had spoken openly about health issues that had plagued him.
Notably his asthma, which caused him to collapse on stage during a concert in Pittsburgh in 2011.
In 2003 he also collapsed at Wembley Arena and was admitted to hospital.
The singer “collapsed from exhaustion due to a prolonged viral infection”, a spokesman for his record label, Mercury, said at the time.
They added that it was “not life-threatening”.
15 thoughts on “ROCK STAR DEATH Was Meat Loaf vaccinated?”
Just read comedian Louie Anderson just died as well. Wonder if he was…
.
yeah.. overweight heart issues diabetes probably but the Coveeeds got him!! I am so G D SICK of hearing that word!!!
They’re sayin’ it was cancer.
.
heard that too this morning ..
Bob Saget
Betty White
Meat Loaf
Louie Anderson
etc.. im sure there are more, and plenty of no name types too
one good death that came not a moment too soon ..Harry Reid , can we get more orders like this to go?
were any of these names on a flight register?…just wondering
but i can almost guarantee these recent “celebrity” deaths were all Jabbed and boosted.. they are told they wont be able to entertain without the jab and they are mindless sheep and driven by the money they make being clown jesters for their king ,, so you get the jab of death and the government and CDC will pass it off as they were old , druggies, previous health issues bla bla bla .. they died of the Jab as far as Im concerned
Same with rap legend DMX… who BTW turned Christian. If that’s not a reason to murder this dude on orders of the satanic pop music industry…..
He would do anything for love but he won’t wake up.
LMFAO!
This:
“According to TMZ, which broke the news of Meat Loaf’s death, he was stridently against vaccine mandates. Not only did he share Van Morrison and Eric Clapton’s anti-lockdown anthem on Facebook, he reportedly spoke out against vaccine mandates, TMZ said. In an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette recently, he also pushed COVID-skeptical sentiments. He called a flight attendant a ‘Nazi’ for requiring a mask on a flight, and said that ‘if I die, I die, but I’m not going to be controlled.’”
Full article here:
Conspiracy theorists think Meat Loaf died from COVID booster—don’t realize he was against vaccine mandates:
https://www.dailydot.com/debug/meat-loaf-covid-vaccine-death/
.
so they had him killed?
Give me a few minutes; I’ll check my crystal ball. 🙂
.
As the opening line in my free pdf novel “The Prodigal Band” says: “If dead rock stars could talk.”
We’d get an earful.
And there would be many arrests in our Common Law Courts.
.
https://www.tmz.com/2022/01/21/meat-loaf-dead-dies-singer/
He annoyed the sh!t out of me
But rest in peace just the same.
Sorry coming in late in this, who the fk is Meat Loaf? I’m sure I’m supposed to know…!!