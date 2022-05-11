Romanians Claim Fear of Putin at Border to Get into U.S.

Breitbart – by John Binder

Romanians are increasingly arriving at the United States-Mexico border, exploiting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in the hopes of getting released into American communities by President Joe Biden’s administration, sources close to Breitbart News reveal.

A number of Romanians, and some Russians, are using the southern border, the sources said, to try to get into Biden’s expansive “Catch and Release” network where border crossers are briefly apprehended before being bused and flown into the U.S. interior.

The sources said Romanians are attempting to claim asylum by alleging that Russian President Vladimir Putin has invaded their country in addition to Ukraine.

“One family of six showed up last week claiming that Putin is invading Romania,” the source described to Breitbart News. “It sounds like they’re coached. They have passports and birth certificates when usually migrants have none of that with them.”

“They want the fast track to immigration,” another source said. The source said for at least the last year, Romanians have been arriving at the border more and more.

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA), who led a Republican delegation to the border a few weeks ago, told Breitbart News that “obviously, there is no credible fear in Romania.”

Likewise, the Wall Street Journal reports that Brazilians are attempting to use Biden’s Catch and Release network by creating “phony families” and using children as their meal tickets into the U.S. interior.

“Kids are a guarantee that you can get in here, it’s as if they were visas,” one border crosser who has resettled in Massachusetts said:

Ms. Oliveira had long wanted to migrate to the U.S., but a trip brokered by smugglers would have cost her $8,000, she said. Under the arrangement, Mr. Silva agreed to pay $3,000 toward Ms. Oliveira’s fee in exchange for letting him pose as Maria’s father at the border, according to Ms. Oliveira and Brazilian police. [Emphasis added]

As Breitbart News exclusively reported, sources at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have said they are merely serving as an “Uber service” for border crossers and illegal aliens — releasing most who arrive at the border into American communities with the help of non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

“We’re like a full service travel agency,” a source said.

In a privately circulated plan, exclusively reported and published by Breitbart News, the Biden administration details “broadscale release mechanisms” for border crossers and illegal aliens.

Biden’s Catch and Release network has released foreign populations into the U.S. interior in numbers greater than the population of many major American cities.

From February 2021 to March 2022, the Biden administration has released more than 836,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior — a population larger than the states of North Dakota, Wyoming, Alaska, and Vermont.

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/05/10/exclusive-romanians-claim-fear-of-putin-at-border-to-get-into-u-s/