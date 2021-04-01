Ronald Bernard – Bankers were my Clients in the World Financial Structure, Dark Belief Systems, Use of Child Sacrifice, and Who runs the World.





Deception is Not True Consent

March 31, 2021

This video covers topics essential to understanding the globalist, ruling class, world financial structure, dark belief systems, use of child sacrifice and methods used to maintain this predatory culture – Intelligence Agencies turn out to be the criminal organizations – basically creating a lot of misery in this world lots of conflict and if only people knew what the world is really like secret services will stop at nothing so the entire world is just an illusion. (and, E.S.F. turned US Government into a Worldwide Criminal Organization https://www.brighteon.com/13b2004a-6032-4f4f-b4d1-6ea109b2d61e

and Snowden leaked in 2013 NSA Top Secret program – code traveller tracking https://www.brighteon.com/ed2acbef-322e-4704-960e-d3bc9b0f724d and how Five Eyes Nations monitor every aspect of Human Life https://www.brighteon.com/f4b98ca3-7899-44ff-8202-a9132ffe329e – this proves only they the NSA could control this Evil as in “THE EYES OF THE DEVIL” – https://www.brighteon.com/628098ee-6e6b-4fd2-ae0f-79a775881aa6

They have NO Rule of Law for their devil’s game to destroy humanity, violating creation and Laws of creation of 3rd dimension and we have (Illegal Patents) – CDC Holds 100% of all Patents of Corona Virus, its Detection and Kits to Detect the Virus https://www.brighteon.com/4ba416ae-3dea-4117-a2cb-c574aa432e99 for the Corona virus hoax to change human DNA with the Gene Code Injection https://www.brighteon.com/d016a1d7-b66b-4724-baa9-9693c0db2932

The Controller on Earth knows the game was over from day one as shown at https://harold-holt.net/ website.