Rosa Koire has passed away

If you don’t remember who she was…she was the woman who jerked the green mask off agenda 21.

Rosa last speech was on the Greater Reset

https://dianawest.net/Home/tabid/36/EntryId/4187/Rosa-Koire-on-the-Greater-Reset.aspx

Rosa Koire – UN Agenda 2030 Exposed

https://unshackledminds.com/rosa-koire-un-agenda-2030-exposed/

Thanks to Rosa as we are more enlightened on what is taking place right before our eyes.

  2. RIP, Rosa! To me she was key in exposing the true great reset agenda since she investigated it since she was at first (unknown to her of course) a minion doing her job as a land value person for some county govt. An insider who exposed the truth and was persecuted for it.

