Rosenstein ADMITS: FBI Proposed Secretly Taping President Trump

Kevin Jackson

We now learn that former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein lied about the essence of the FBI’s desire to secretly record President Trump.

The Washington Times reports, recording Trump was discussed.

In his first TV interview since leaving the Trump administration in May 2019, Rosenstein told FOX 5 that there was talk of recording the 45th president for the inquiry but denied that he ever intended to wear a “wire” during the turbulent days that followed Trump firing FBI Director James Comey in 2017 before the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel.

“I had a conversation with Andrew McCabe about an investigation that he was conducting involving the president. And there was a discussion about whether or not the president would be recorded in the course of that investigation. I never intended to wear a wire, and I think that if Mr. McCabe asked me to wear a wire, we would’ve had to reconsider the whole thing. Because you can’t run an investigation and serve as a witness,” Rosenstein said in an episode of the Siege on Democracy podcast published last month.

McCabe, Comey’s deputy who became acting FBI director for a couple months after the firing, made headlines in February 2019, when he corroborated reporting that claimed Rosenstein offered to wear a recording device while talking to other officials to tape Trump secretly.

I will leave it to you as to whom you believe. Was Rosenstein joking, as some claim? One would think that with such a serious topic, a man in Rosenstein’s position would not be joking.

And then there is the part that bona fide liar McCabe played in all of this. Again, even suggesting that they record the president.

Remember, President Trump had nothing to hide. So what would a wire prove? That he was innocent?

The article continues, and showcases that Rosenstein lied.

Rosenstein previously rejected the report, which also had sources who said he suggested FBI officials interviewing for the director job could also covertly record Trump, but only in a broad denial.

“The New York Times’s story is inaccurate and factually incorrect,” he said at the time it was published. “I will not further comment on a story based on anonymous sources who are obviously biased against the department and are advancing their own personal agenda. But let me be clear about this: Based on my personal dealings with the president, there is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment.”

Rosenstein also disputed the report in testimony before Congress.

“I did not suggest or hint at secretly recording Mr. Trump,” Rosenstein told the Senate Judiciary Committee. “I have never in any way suggested the president should be removed from office under the 25th Amendment,” he added.

Multiple reports had a source who said Rosenstein was merely being sarcastic in making the remark about secretly recording the president, but McCabe insisted that Rosenstein was “absolutely serious.”

“In fact, he brought it up in the next meeting we had. I never actually considered taking him up on the offer. I did discuss it with my general counsel and my leadership team back at the FBI after he brought it up the first time,” McCabe added.

The entirety of Obama’s “InJustice” Department were liars and skanks.

They wanted to get President Trump, after having failed to do so prior to the election. That Justice Department spoke in response to McCabe’s 60 Minutes interview on CBS. They issued a gruff rebuttal.

“As to the specific portions of this interview provided to the Department of Justice by ’60 Minutes’ in advance, the Deputy Attorney General again rejects Mr. McCabe’s recitation of events as inaccurate and factually incorrect,” a Justice Department spokesperson said in a statement. “The Deputy Attorney General never authorized any recording that Mr. McCabe references. As the Deputy Attorney General previously has stated, based on his personal dealings with the President, there is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment, nor was the DAG in a position to consider invoking the 25th Amendment.”

Nice try to cover their asses. But keep in mind, at this time, McCabe already had his burn notice. He was on his own.

