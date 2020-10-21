Rothschild filed COVID-19 test patent in 2015 ahead of outbreak, millions of test kits sold in advance

Intellihub – by Shepard Ambellas

The Rockefeller Foundation in conjunction with the World Bank Group and lineage of the Rothschild Family bloodline have orchestrated, rolled out, and are currently conducting a worldwide live-action COVID-19 pandemic exercise which has subsequently lead to the announcement of so-called solutions which have thus resulted in newly formed public health crisis bureaucracies designed to further restrict human contact, human interaction, and human movement not to mention the invasion of one’s privacy through required and in some cases forced testing procedures and it’s all documented.

Not only did The Rockefeller Foundation document their plan to take over world governments and their populations through a pandemic scenario dubbed “Lockstep,” as Intellihub’s Shepard Ambellas reported in 2014, they telecast it in a white paper titled Scenarios for International Technology and Future Development — but it gets worse.

Records from the Dutch Government patent registry website dated 13 October 2015 five years prior to the COVID-19 outbreak reveal that a man by the name of Richard A. Rothschild filed for a provisional patent for the “system and method for testing for COVID-19.”

Screenshot via Espacenet.com

To top it all off, a scheme in which Internet archive records of World Internet Trade Solution data show that millions of COVID-19 test kits were sold globally in 2017 ahead of the current outbreak.

H/T: Silviu “Silview” Costinescu

