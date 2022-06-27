Rudy Giuliani is slapped in the back at Staten Island grocery store by employee

Daily Mail

Rudy Giuliani was ‘attacked’ by a worker and called a ‘f***** scumbag’ while campaigning for his son at a Staten Island supermarket on Sunday afternoon.

The 39-year-old store employee was on shift at the time of the alleged assault which saw the former New York City Mayor slapped on the back.

The assailant, who has not been named was taken into custody while at the store and was charged with second-degree assault involving a person over age 65.

Surveillance footage from the store shows the worker barely tapping Donald Trump’s former lawyer on the back, but Giuliani appeared shaken by the ordeal describing it as ‘like being shot’ and that he was hit so hard he almost fell to the ground.

Giuliani recounted the incident on WABC Radio later on Sunday evening in which he said he could have been killed.

‘I come out of the men’s room and a group of people are around me, hugging me and kissing. All the sudden, I feel a shot on my back. Like somebody shot me!,’ he began.

‘I feel this tremendous pain in my back, and I’m thinking, what the — I didn’t even know what it was. All of a sudden, I hear this guy say, ‘You’re a f***ing scumbag,’ then he moves away so nobody can grab him.

‘I went forward but luckily I didn’t fall down. Lucky I’m a 78-year-old who’s in pretty good shape, cause if I wasn’t, I’d have hit the ground and probably cracked my skull and then I look around and the guy says words I can’t repeat. ‘You f***in’ whatever!’

‘He moves away yelling and screaming, ‘You’re gonna kill women!”

‘You guys think you’re saving babies, but you’re gonna kill women,’ the worker, who faces assault charges continued to rage.

Giulinai said that he understood the comment to be about abortion rights and the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade.

‘The Supreme Court made a decision,’ Giuliani said. ‘You don’t go around attacking people because of it. I mean, go get it changed.’

‘He looked either drunk or high. He works for ShopRite and I thought to myself that I might ordinarily have ignored it. But I had to have this guy arrested because this has going on too damn much.

‘I mean suppose I was a weaker 78-year-old and cracked my skull and died?’ he asked.

‘This has to stop. This is getting ridiculous,’ he told the New York Times. ‘I’ve been in politics 50 years, I’ve never been attacked like this.’

Giuliani said he had red marks on his back but there was no blood and he had managed to stay on his feet.

‘My back hurts, but otherwise I’m able to walk and stuff like that.He almost knocked me down. Thank God for a 78-year-old, I am in pretty good shape.’

Giuliani has flipped over the years when it comes to his stance on abortions, first having opposed them, then supporting them before backtracking once again.

On his WABC radio show he said he had gone through ‘a torturous, intellectual, and emotional and moral situation with abortion’ before ultimately deciding that he opposed the practice.

Giuliani, 78, was at the supermarket as he stumped for his son, Andrew, who is running to be New York State Governor.

‘He’s doing fine,’ son Andrew told the New York Post. ‘But it’s a sad day when New Yorkers’ greatest crime fighter, ‘America’s Mayor,’ is attacked. I blame the left-wing for encouraging violence. This is crazy.’

Andrew said that his father was in good spirits and joked: ‘I ran into the only person who is not voting for Andrew Giuliani.’

Witnesses and law enforcement say he his father appeared shaken following the assault.

‘I was stunned. I was shoulder-to-shoulder with Rudy inside ShopRite. We’re talking, and all of a sudden an employee came out of nowhere and open-handedly slapped him in the back and said, ‘Hey, what’s up scumbag?” Rugova-Johnson told the New York Post.

‘[The attacker] was on duty at the time,’ she said. ‘The cops arrested him.’

Another eyewitness shared a similar account with DailyMail.com.

‘I was doing my normal usual grocery shopping here in ShopRite when I happened to see the former Mayor Giuliani in there. I went up to him to say “hello” and I wanted to take a photo with him. I was getting ready to take this photo when a gentleman that works here hit him open handedly in the back, closer to his neck and said to him “Hey you f***ing scumbag!”‘ explained shopper, Drita Rugova.

‘Number one he’s a senior citizen and no matter what his political views are, nobody should be hit. He went to use the men’s room and then this gentleman obviously isn’t happy with Giuliani and decided to assault him, so the gentleman was arrested,’ Rugova continued.

‘It happened so quickly. I mean I was shoulder to shoulder with Giuliani and I could’ve been hit. Never mind me, I just felt bad for Giuliani. He hit him so hard that I felt it.’

‘I am a regular shopper here and I’ve seen that employee in here. I’ve never had words with him or anything. I’m actually stunned that gentleman did that especially knowing all the staff are nice and the owner’s are nice to everybody,’ Rugova said.

The rest is here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10955223/Rudy-Giuliani-attacked-slapped-Staten-Island-supermarket-worker-said-whats-scumbag.html