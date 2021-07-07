Rulers Prepare To Execute “Cyber Polygon” Drill On Friday

SHTF Plan – by Mac Slavo

Cyber Polygon is a unique cybersecurity event that combines the world’s largest technical training exercise for corporate teams and an online conference featuring senior officials from international organizations and leading corporations. The global elitists are going to test what a massive cyberattack that takes down infrastructure and the power grid worldwide would look like.

For those who think this is not a big deal, please remember event 201, which was a simulation of a coronavirus pandemic in which the media was used to constantly push the fear manipulating the public into obedient compliance with any amount of ridiculous commands. What will cyber polygon bring? Nothing good since it a part of the World Economic Forum’s agenda for totalitarian global domination.

Following up on last year’s cyber pandemic simulation, this year’s Cyber Polygon will hold live training exercises responding to “a targeted supply chain attack on a corporate ecosystem in real-time,” according to a report by Socialable.

Running parallel to the training exercise will be discussions on how to tackle everything from ransomware and supply chain attacks to implementing “resilient” digital currencies, and a desire for global governance on the internet.

“We all know, but still pay insufficient attention to, the frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber attack, which would bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole” — Klaus Schwab, WEF, 2020

So what if the rulers do turn off the power? What if in order to get it back, your compliance will be mandatory? What about digital currencies? What about your slave wages? Those will be contingent and without a doubt, traced, tracked, and surveilled. We know that’s a goal. These are just questions, I am not stating anything.

“The COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyberattack,” said Schwab. And, in keeping with every single ruler and master’s theme of never letting a good crisis go to waste (even one fabricated by the ruling class to control the slaves), Schwab added that it was “important to use the COVID-19 crisis as a timely opportunity to reflect on the lessons of cybersecurity community to draw and improve our unpreparedness for a potential cyber pandemic.”

The first topics of discussion on this year’s Cyber Polygon 2021 program agenda is:

New world — new currency: How to make the financial system resilient as digital currencies proliferate?

They have already told us what they are planning for us too. Prior to the major ransomware attacks on critical infrastructures this year, the WEF released a short video on January 18, 2021 warning about a “cyber-attack with COVID-like characteristics” that would “spread faster and further than any biological virus.”

“I believe that there will be another crisis. It will be more significant […] We need to start this cooperation and understanding early, so that when the crisis does hit, we’re in a position to respond effectively to it” “I would anticipate that when we do see this next crisis, it will be faster than what we’ve seen with COVID, the exponential growth rate will be much steeper, the impact will be greater, and as a result the economic and social implications will be even more significant”— Jeremy Jurgens, WEF, 2020

Trends emerging out of last year’s cyber pandemic simulation discussions included:

A desire for greater consolidation and centralization of power between corporations and states

A desire to censor fake news, disinformation, and misinformation

A desire for the adoption of digital identity schemes (Tony Blair being a major advocate at Cyber Polygon 2020)

All we can do is continue to prepare, remain alert, and just be ready for anything. If the power grid goes down for a substantial period of time those who have failed to make any preparations will resort to theft and violence in order to try to feed their families or provide them with clean water. Take the time to make sure you have adequate preps and ways to defend those preps.

If we have learned anything from the covid scamdemic, it’s that these sociopaths will stop at nothing in their attempt to control and rule the world.

SHTF Plan