NOW – Rungis, the largest wholesale fresh produce market in the world, is on fire in Paris.pic.twitter.com/jUbrl8VRbL
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 25, 2022
Posted: September 25, 2022
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
NOW – Rungis, the largest wholesale fresh produce market in the world, is on fire in Paris.pic.twitter.com/jUbrl8VRbL
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 25, 2022
One thought on “Rungis, the largest wholesale fresh produce market in the world, is on fire in Paris”
Geez, it’s getting more immediate. Not just attacks on supply-chain, but on supply at hand.
Side note… Looks like most of us are still alive. Wonder what might have happened on yesterday the 24th that has not yet surfaced. Well, there were/are a few vicious hurricanes.
.