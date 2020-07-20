Rural Oregonians are ready to bolt for Idaho after nearly two months of daily protests and rioting in Portland.
Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho, a group that seeks to take eastern and rural counties out of Oregon and put them into Idaho, reached a milestone Saturday. It announced that volunteers have collected enough signatures to place the initiative on the November ballot in Wallowa County, Oregon.
Fueling the separatist effort: Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s coronavirus shutdown and the escalating protest violence in Portland. Police declared a riot Saturday night after hundreds of activists attacked the North Precinct and ignited a fire inside the Portland Police Association office.
Read the rest here: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jul/19/move-oregons-border-greater-idaho-puts-initiative-/
2 thoughts on “Rural Oregon seeks to join Idaho as Portland rioting escalates”
Am I wrong in thinking that’s about the stupidest response I’ve ever heard?
I think its a foolish response also. So far, the criminals have to operate where their actions
will be tolerated by a commie government. One has to wonder where protesters get the money to maintain their activities for two months. Here in Wisconsin, relatively few have received their unemployment benefits since becoming jobless in April, even after officials claimed to be hiring many new workers to handle the flood of unemployed. I’ve heard many people say that it’s a perverse incentive to pay additional monies to the unemployed, because they won’t return to a job where they would make less money. Historically that is not true.
When an employer reports that an employee refuses to return to work, the benefits come to an end. Who knows? I wouldn’t find it surprising to find the rules have been changed on this issue along with the old rule that if you violently riot and cause damage to another’s property, you will be held accountable.