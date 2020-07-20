Rural Oregon seeks to join Idaho as Portland rioting escalates

Washington Times

Rural Oregonians are ready to bolt for Idaho after nearly two months of daily protests and rioting in Portland.

Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho, a group that seeks to take eastern and rural counties out of Oregon and put them into Idaho, reached a milestone Saturday. It announced that volunteers have collected enough signatures to place the initiative on the November ballot in Wallowa County, Oregon.

Fueling the separatist effort: Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s coronavirus shutdown and the escalating protest violence in Portland. Police declared a riot Saturday night after hundreds of activists attacked the North Precinct and ignited a fire inside the Portland Police Association office.

Read the rest here: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jul/19/move-oregons-border-greater-idaho-puts-initiative-/