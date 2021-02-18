Rush Limbaugh dead at 70

The Hill – by John Bowden

Rush Limbaugh, the radio host who revolutionized conservative talk radio and became the medium’s biggest and most influential star, is dead at the age of 70.

Limbaugh’s death was announced on his program by his wife, Kathryn Limbaugh. The Hill has reached out to “The Rush Limbaugh Show” for further comment.

His death comes a little more than a year after his announcement of a diagnosis of stage 4 lung cancer.

“One thing that I know that has happened over the 31-plus years of this program is that there has been an incredible bond that had developed between all of you and me,” Limbaugh told his listeners last year.

Limbaugh’s reign on talk radio spanned more than three decades and at its peak reached an audience of more than 15 million listeners. He was first syndicated in 1988.

He was a provocateur who became a hero to conservatives but deeply angered and offended others with his remarks on race, gender and a host of political issues. As news of his death spread, supporters offered their condolences to Limbaugh’s family while pointing to the longtime host as a champion of the conservative movement.

“He was special…He was very brave. He was fighting to the very end. He’s a fighter,” former President Trump, who awarded Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom last year, said during an interview Wednesday on Fox News. “Rush is irreplaceable, unique. He had an audience that was massive.”