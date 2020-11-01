Russ Winter Exposes The Report from Iron Mountain as Jewish-authored Deception to Justify War

“Substitute scamdemics for war and the same “Iron Mountain” authority over people is put in play…substitutes or enhancements to the war system must be credible and must be accepted by the vast majority of the population.

Report From Iron Mountain states that ‘new political machinery would be needed at once” and “the threat will have to be invented.'”



By Russ Winter

Dial Press in 1967 published an unauthored book titled “The Report from Iron Mountain on the Possibility and Desirability of Peace” that the publisher put forth as a report from a government-appointed panel.

The publisher claims it’s the product of a special and secret study group of 15 men whose identities were to remain secret. The year it was published, it became a New York Times bestseller.

A 79-page pdf of “The Report from Iron Mountain” (RFIM) is available via Wikispooks.

The heavily footnoted report concluded that peace was not in the interest of a stable society and that even if lasting peace “could be achieved, it would almost certainly not be in the best interests of society to achieve it.”

War was a part of the economy. Therefore, it was necessary to conceive a state of war for a ‘stable’ economy.

The major conclusion of the report was that, in the past, war has been the only reliable means to achieve that goal. It contends that only during times of war or the threat of war are the masses compliant enough to carry the yoke of government without complaint.

Report From Iron Mountain sets up the false dialectic of nations versus world government. It’s implies that the national system is highly dependent on war, and that the cure is one-world government. This is invalid on its face.

Examples of “Iron Mountain” logic and revelation of method:

War is the defining element of any nation’s existence vis-a-vis any other nation. Without the war system no government has ever been able to acquiesce in its legitimacy or right to rule society. The possibility of war provides the external necessity without which no nation can remain in power. The basic authority of the modern state over it’s people resides in it’s war power.” War is a necessary economic waste. It operates outside the normal supply and demand system. It creates artificial demand. Defense spending is a simulator of national metabolism. War is progressive for research and development of weapons systems spurring technological advances.

