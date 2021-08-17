Russia establishes working contacts with new Afghan authorities, Foreign Ministry says

TASS

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russia has established working contacts with Kabul’s new authorities in order to ensure security of the Russian diplomatic mission, a statement by Russia’s Foreign Ministry made public on Monday said.

“The Russian Embassy in Kabul continues to function as usual. The working contacts with the representatives of the new authorities have been established in order to ensure security of the Russian foreign institution,” the document said.

As the Foreign Ministry noted, the Russian side is carefully monitoring the situation unfolding in Afghanistan after the Taliban’s (outlawed in Russia) rise to power “following a practically complete absence of resistance on the part of the national armed forces trained by the US and its allies.” “According to available information, the situation in Kabul and in Afghanistan in general is stabilizing. The Taliban moved on to establish the public order, confirmed the security guarantees for local residents and foreign diplomatic missions,” the Ministry pointed out. “We are urging all Afghan sides to refrain from violence and to facilitate the peaceful settlement of the situation,” the Foreign Ministry concluded.

On Sunday, the militants of the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul without encountering any resistance and within several hours took complete control of the capital. President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani left the country. Western countries are evacuating their residents and embassy staff.

On February 14, 2003, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Taliban to be a terrorist organization. The extremist organization’s activities are outlawed nationwide.

