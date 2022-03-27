Russia Sold Its Stake in Uranium One Shortly Before Invading Ukraine – The Same Company Clintons Helped Turn Over to Russians

Gateway Pundit – by Joe Hoft

We knew before the 2016 Election that the Clintons made a lot of money in the sale of US uranium, owned by Uranium One, to Russia.

As previously reported, the FBI had evidence that Russian nuclear industry officials were involved in bribery, kickbacks, extortion and money laundering in order to benefit Vladimir Putin prior to Obama admin handing over 20% of America’s Uranium to Russia, according to a devastating report by John Solomon via The Hill.

Who was right in the middle of it all? HILLARY CLINTON. MILLIONS of dollars flowed to the Clinton Foundation as our Uranium rights were sold to Russia while she was Secretary of State.

The Uranium One deal was covered up by the mainstream media as they do with all corruption related to the Democrat Party. But eventually, word got out and we were reporting on the many connections to the sale of Uranium One.

Later in November of 2018, a whistleblower came to the US government with information on Uranium One. This individual tied information from the sale of Uranium One to Russia with the Clintons and other top Democrat politicians.

In late November, this individual’s house was raided by sixteen FBI agents who spent six hours at his place looking for information related to Uranium One. After this, we never heard anything further from the whistleblower.

Today we’ve uncovered that Russia sold its stake in Uranium One in November 2021 shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine. According to Russia’s state-owned energy company, Rosatom, Russia sold its stake in Uranium One in November 2021.

Uranium One has entered into an agreement with the American company Uranium Energy Corp. for the sale of all of the shares of its subsidiary, Uranium One Americas, Inc. (Uranium One Americas). The assets of Uranium One Americas are situated in Wyoming, and include seven uranium projects in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming and five in the Great Divide Basin. The total purchase price is comprised of $112 million in cash and the replacement (with certain corresponding payments to Uranium One) of $19 million in reclamation bonding. The sale is carried out within the framework of the strategy of Uranium One to optimize the portfolio of uranium mining assets, aimed at increasing economic efficiency. The closing of the sale is subject to certain regulatory approvals.

It looks like the Russians knew the US would take back their stake in Uranium One after their invasion of Ukraine so they sold their piece in the company before the US took it over.

