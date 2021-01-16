Russian government resigns as Vladimir Putin plans future

Currently, the president appoints the prime minister, and the Duma approves the decision.

Mr Putin also suggested an increased role for an advisory body called the State Council. The council, which is currently chaired by Mr Putin, comprises the heads of Russia’s federal regions. Mr Putin said it had proved to be “highly effective”.

Other measures include:

Limiting the supremacy of international law

Amending the rules that limit presidents to two consecutive terms

Strengthening laws that prohibit presidential candidates who have held foreign citizenship or foreign residency permits

What was the response?

Mr Medvedev made his announcement on state television with President Putin sitting next to him.

“These changes, when they are adopted… will introduce substantial changes not only to an entire range of articles of the constitution, but also to the entire balance of power, the power of the executive, the power of the legislature, the power of judiciary,” Mr Medvedev said of Mr Putin’s proposals.

“In this context… the government in its current form has resigned.”

Mr Putin thanked Mr Medvedev for his work but said “not everything” had been accomplished.

He asked Mr Medvedev to become deputy head of the National Security Council, which is chaired by Mr Putin.