Russian hacker found a database that shows vaccinated people’s info, vital signs, exact GPS coordinates, whether they are sleeping or awake, being uploaded in real time.
Posted: September 28, 2021
I don’t know about you guys, but I can’t really see much in this video to tell me if they are tracking us or not. I do see the part where it gives gps coordinates and status as sleeping and time of day but that the rest is completely blurry and gibberish to me.
However, if this is really true, it’s going to open a serious rebellion on how people view this jab on a global scale. Maybe that’s why they are in such a hurry to get it in us before the sheeple or anyone else finds out the truth.